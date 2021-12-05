ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Instant analysis: Jazz lock down Cavs on final possession to get a win on the road

By Sarah Todd
Deseret News
Deseret News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CLEVELAND — The Utah Jazz held on to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers, 109-108 in a Sunday matinee. Rudy Gobert only finished with six points, but to say that he was impactful would be an understatement. He was without a doubt the most influential Jazz player on Sunday. Even the impressive statline...

www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiitelegraph.com

Cavs finally win in Miami, 111-85

Kevin Love scored a game-high 22 points off the bench as the Cleveland Cavaliers broke a 20-game, decade-plus-long losing streak in games played at the Miami Heat, prevailing 111-85 on Wednesday night. Miami's Duncan Robinson shot 0-for-7 from the floor and went scoreless. That ended his 69-game streak with at...
NBA
clevelandstar.com

Donovan Mitchell goes for 35 as Jazz hold off Cavs

Donovan Mitchell scored 35 points to lead the Utah Jazz to a 109-108 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland on Sunday. Rudy Gobert tallied 20 rebounds and five blocks for the Jazz. Bojan Bogdanovic added 16 points while Rudy Gay chipped in 15 points and eight rebounds. Utah made...
NBA
kslsports.com

Jazz Share Basketball For Beautiful Possession Against Cavs

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz shared the ball with some impressive ball movement that resulted in a wide-open shot against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavaliers hosted the Jazz on Sunday, December 5. With 9:18 remaining in the third quarter, the Jazz whipped the ball around to an open...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cedi Osman
Person
Darius Garland
Person
Hassan Whiteside
Person
Rudy Gay
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Rudy Gobert
Deseret News

Analysis: Jazz don’t defend, but score enough for win over Celtics

The Jazz beat Boston 137-30 on Friday night in a gritty performance as it now heads out on the road for a four-game road trip, beginning Sunday in Cleveland. Mike Conley was sizzling Friday night, and the Jazz needed him in a big way. When Conley went to the bench at the 8:15 mark of the fourth quarter, the Jazz were leading the Celtics 109-104. When he checked back in two minutes later, the Celtics had ripped off a 9-0 run and the Jazz needed an infusion of poise and execution. Conley delivered, getting Utah into its offense on most possessions, but more than anything, he hit the big shot. Conley made three clutch 3-pointers in the fourth quarter as the Jazz rallied for a third-straight victory. Conley finished the game 7 of 7 from the 3-point range on his way to tallying 29 points. Donovan Mitchell had a team-high 34 points.
NBA
Salt Lake Tribune

The Triple Team: Jazz break down the NBA’s 5th best defense for 137 points in win

Three thoughts on the Utah Jazz’s 137-130 win over the Boston Celtics from Salt Lake Tribune Jazz beat writer Andy Larsen. Before the game, I was really curious to see how the Jazz’s offense would perform in this one. After all, the Celtics switch pick and roll more than any other team. And they have Marcus Smart to guard Donovan Mitchell, and Mitchell sometimes can struggle against the league’s best perimeter defenders.
NBA
FanSided

Cavs return to winning column with rout of depleted Bulls

Healthy Cavs turn the table on depleted Bulls team. The Cleveland Cavaliers successfully halted a two-game skid while fending off an erstwhile red-hot Chicago Bulls team, winners of their previous four games. Capitalizing on both homecourt advantage and a healthier roster, the Cavs blew out Chicago, 115-92. Darius Garland bounced...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavs#The Utah Jazz#The Cleveland Cavaliers
slcdunk.com

Jazz kick off tough road trip against Cavs

LOCAL TV: ATTSN-RM RADIO: 97.5/1280 The Zone, or listen on the Utah Jazz app. Today’s game will showcase a matchup of one of the best centers in the league in the last couple years in Rudy Gobert, and the future of the center position in Evan Mobley. Mobley has been terrorizing both opposing offenses and defenses all year long. Before going down with an injury a few weeks ago Mobley was right in the thick of the ROY conversation. The Cavs struggled in his absence, at one point losing 5 games in a row. Since his return last week, the Cavs have ripped off four straight. He changes so much about what the Cavs do, especially defensively. He’s insanely gifted with skills that a big man simply should not have.
NBA
iheart.com

Cavs Lose A Close One To The Jazz - 109-108

Cleveland Cavaliers overcame a 15-point deficit, but couldn't close out the game in a 109-108 loss to the Jazz at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Darius Garland hit five three's and scored 31 points. The Cavs drop to 13-and-11, and they play at Milwaukee tonight. Hear “Cleveland’s Morning News with Wills and...
NBA
Sports Illustrated

The Warriors Were Reportedly Interested In Signing This Point Guard

During the offseason, the Cleveland Cavaliers made a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves to acquire veteran point guard Ricky Rubio. According to Joe Vardon and Kelsey Russo of The Athletic, teams thought he would then be bought out by the Cavs and the Warriors had interest in signing him. The...
NBA
iheart.com

Cavs Get "Bucked" By Milwaukee 112-104

The Cleveland Cavaliers trailed for the entire second half in a 112-104 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Jarrett Allen had a strong night in the post, finishing with 25 points. Lauri Markkanen chipped in with 20. The Cavs drop to 13-and-12, and they host the Bulls tomorrow night.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Deseret News

Instant analysis: Rudy Gobert and Hassan Whiteside’s contributions power Jazz to win over Joel Embiid and 76ers

PHILADELPHIA — The Utah Jazz beat the Philadelphia 76ers 118-96 on Thursday night, improving to 18-7 on the season with a sixth straight win. Here’s a list of basketball players on the Jazz roster that seemingly never fail to do amazing things from one night to the next: Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Mike Conley. Nearly every single instant analysis article of the season is going to have something about one, if not all, of those players. If they’re not mentioned it’s probably only because I don’t want to sound like a broken record. But I can’t really get around the truth, and the truth is that Mitchell continues to improve every single game, Conley seems like he might be the player that defeats Father Time and Gobert just always seems to find a way to dominate a game. All were true on Thursday.
NBA
FanSided

Cavs vs Jazz: Starters, odds, prediction and TV channel

The Cleveland Cavaliers are riding high, a win Friday in Washington meaning they swept their three-game road trip against winning opponents, with all three wins by double digits. Combined with their win against the Orlando Magic last weekend and that is four-straight wins by at least 13 points, the first such streak in 11 years.
NBA
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
24K+
Followers
24K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Utah's oldest news source.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy