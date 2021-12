The streak is finally over. The Lions have won their first game of 2021, stunning the Vikings with a 29-27 walk-off victory on Sunday. It looked like the Vikings were in good position to win when quarterback Kirk Cousins hit receiver Justin Jefferson for a 3-yard touchdown with just 1:50 left on the clock — especially because the Lions had no remaining timeouts. That was the first time the Vikings had a lead all game. But the team’s two-point conversion failed, which kept the score at 27-23.

