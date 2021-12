Kittle caught nine of 12 targets for 181 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 30-23 loss to the Seahawks. With Deebo Samuel (groin) sidelined, it was Kittle who stepped up and re-established himself as Jimmy Garoppolo's top option in the passing game, setting season highs for catches, targets and receiving yards while producing only his second 100-yard effort of the year. The touchdowns were nothing new for the star tight end, however, as he's found the end zone five times in five games since returning to action from a calf injury. He'll look to keep his momentum going in Week 14 against the Bengals.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO