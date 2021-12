The Pittsburgh Steelers got embarrassed on Sunday afternoon at Paul Brown Stadium, losing 41-10 to the Cincinnati Bengals. A 25-yard run by RB Joe Mixon put the Bengals in Steelers’ territory during their opening drive, and the Bengals got another first down on a defensive pass interference against CB Cam Sutton. On first-and-ten from the Pittsburgh 11, Mixon ran for a gain of three and on the next play QB Joe Burrow spun out of a sack and scrambled for an eight-yard touchdown. Evan McPherson knocked through the extra point and the Bengals took an early 7-0 lead.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO