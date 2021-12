Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We have flipped the switch this afternoon as temperatures have warmed quickly and are some 15-20 degrees warmer than what we saw just 24 hours ago. Highs today have managed to climb into the upper 70′s to near 80 throughout the afternoon thanks to sunshine peaking through the clouds at times, but we have seen a few showers and areas of sprinkles mixed in. All eyes will turn towards a cold front as we head into Friday evening and the first half of Saturday which not only brings the chance of showers and storms, but also some cooler weather.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 21 HOURS AGO