Marvel’s Eternals: Diversity Can’t Replace Quality

By Elishama Marmon
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you couldn’t tell from this review’s title, I was not a fan of Marvel’s new movie “Eternals.” It is, in my opinion, the single worst movie in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The movie has, however, received a lot of praise for the diversity of its cast, with some...

Comments / 1

How To Stream Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ on Disney+

When will Marvel’s Eternals (2021) be on Disney+? The latest big screen entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe premiered in theaters back on November 5. Now many fans are wondering how they can check out the ensemble epic from director Chloe Zhao at home. When will Eternals be on Disney+?
Eternals movie highlights diversity and disabilities

Get ready for a superhero movie that shows representation in diversity, disability, laser beams, cool fight scenes, interesting story, and beautiful cinematography. It’s the Marvel movie Eternals which is about The Eternals that are immortal beings with superpowers that have been secretly living on Earth for thousands of years come back together to battle the evil Deviants. The movie is directed by Chloe Zhao, who won many awards for her film Nomadland, she wanted to focus more into locations, practical sense, and more of the myths for the characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to bring inspiration towards representation through the characters. The cast has diversity, disability, and all shows representation towards people to look up to. They are the following; Gemma Chan as Sersei, Angelina Jolie as Thena, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, and Lauren Ridloff as Makarri. Marvel Studios did something different with a superhero movie by giving the chance for a deaf actress, Lauren Ridloff to be their first deaf superhero to be seen up on screen.
Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ is a slog of a film that’s unsure of what it wants to be

In the time between being brought on board to helm “Eternals” and the film’s eventual release, Chloé Zhao took home Oscars for best director and best picture for “Nomadland” at last year’s — admittedly sparse — awards. The sudden worldwide exposure gleaned from her historic wins has made Zhao the talk of the town in Hollywood, but her latest film “Eternals” will be talked about for all the wrong reasons.
Marvel's Eternals Writer Confirms [Spoiler] Is Dead

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Marvel's Eternals. In a scene ending Eternals, loyal soldier Ikaris (Richard Madden) flies too close to the sun — and into it. When the humankind-loving Sersi (Gemma Chan) regroups the Eternals, immortal heroes on a mission to teach and encourage mankind's growth and advancement over centuries, it's to prevent the Emergence: the planet-destroying birth of the Celestial Tiamut. But because Ikaris's loyalties lie with the Celestials and Arishem the Judge, the creator of the Eternals, he kills their spiritual leader Ajak (Salma Hayek) and battles ex-lover Sersi and friends. Defeated and guilt-ridden, Ikaris commits suicide when he flies straight into the Sun.
Marvel’s Eternals: Movie Review

“Eternals”, was released on Nov. 5, 2021, following the high standards set by “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” a fellow Marvel movie. The movie introduced a new team of superheroes called “Eternals,” who have been secretly living on Earth for thousands of years and were artificially created to battle the Deviants.
The epic highs and lows of LGBTQ representation in Marvel’s ‘Eternals’

A lot more firsts are expected to come out in the Marvel Universe movies next year. The film that dropped this month has been generating a lot of reaction because it features a first onscreen gay kiss. “Eternals” is directed by Academy Award-winner Chloé Zhao. *****. Loki. Wiccan. Miss America....
Eternals Name Drop Might Tease Arrival of Another Marvel Hero to the MCU

If Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was all about stones, Phase 4 is shaping up to be all about swords. No, there isn't some grand plan to collect all of the most powerful swords in existence and use them to conquer the known universe, but there have already been several references or debuts from the greatest swords and sword-wielders from the pages of Marvel Comics. Jack Duquesne is likely to be a major player in Hawkeye. Dane Whitman and his mighty Ebony Blade made their debut in Eternals, the same film that name-dropped the most iconic sword in history in what could potentially set up yet another character down the line.
Spoiler-free review: Marvel’s Eternals is a breath of fresh air

Marvel’s Eternals, one of the most anticipated movies of the year, is finally here. Featuring a whole new cast of characters, the movie follows the Eternals. The Eternals are a race of ancient aliens who lived on Earth for many years, and now they are finally emerging from hiding to unite against a common foe. With a staggering main cast of ten new heroes for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), this film is definitely worth its two and a half hour length.
How ‘Eternals’ could be the glory or downfall of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

When audience members were introduced to the highly-anticipated cast for “Eternals,” the world went haywire. As Marvel’s most diverse cast, they made sure to showcase each character as much as they could to hype fans up. New teasers went up on Marvel Studios’ official Instagram page for weeks before the newest posters for each character were shown. Seeing familiar A-list faces like Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan and more in their characters’ costumes created a train of thrills and anticipation for the film’s release.
‘Eternals’ is a comic book film that brings a different aspect to the Marvel Universe

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has made a comeback with the release of a new comic adapted movie named “Eternals.” This new movie is a fresh look for Marvel because of its diverse and well known cast. The blockbuster film has an array of stars making their debut in the Marvel Universe including Salma Hayek, Bill Skarsgard, Kumail Nanijani, and even Angelina Jolie.
