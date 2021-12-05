Hip-Hop Wired Presents: CRT FRSH [Certified Fresh] Playlist 12.5.21

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Source: Jordi Salas / Getty

Salute to the readers and supporters of Hip-Hop Wired! We’re back with a fresh update of our CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) playlist and we’re just a tad late for the update this week, our bad. Part of our duty as a publication and crew is to school the masses on who is doing what musically and there’s no better way to do that beyond our CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) bi-weekly playlist.

The CRT FRSH playlist is a labor of love. We don’t take payments nor do we do favors. We only add joints to our playlist that fit the theme and vision we’re going for and we don’t seek to waste the time of the listener. Further, we don’t stick to one lane of Hip-Hop. We feel that all aspects of the music should get some light whether it’s young lions in the trenches to those hoping for that one shot to blow up to grizzled veterans puffing out their chest having lots more to say.

Now, on to the show.

We open up this edition of CRT FRSH with a standout track from Ye’s DONDA deluxe album in “Life Of The Party” featuring a scene-stealing verse from André 3000. Some might remember that there was some controversy regarding the track after it was prematurely leaked with Ye throwing a shot at Drake in a song meant to honor the rappers’ late mothers.

The super-talented Rico Nasty’s new single “Money” featuring Flo Milli is a guaranteed party starter, and NBA Youngboy put on his crew with the track “Ghetto Can’t Be Saved” featuring rising spitter NoCap from the Never Broke Again: The Compilation Volume 1 project.

Kali checks in with the remix for the track “MMM MMM” featuring Moneybagg Yo, ATL Jacob, and Latto, and the potent combination of Freddie Gibbs and Mr. VERZUZ aka Jadakiss is on display with “Black Illuminati.”

Rounding out the rest of the playlist are new joints from Polo G, NLE Choppa, Tyga, French Montana, Rick Ross, The-Dream, Cordae, Lil Wayne (feature artist of the year in our opinion), aroomfullofmirrors, Kipp Stone, Flipp Dinero, Jaah SLT, Your Old Droog, Mach-Hommy, Fly Anakin, Flee Lord, Demi Day, Hus Kingpin, and more.

Check out the flyness below.

—

Photo: Getty

Hip-Hop Wired Presents: CRT FRSH [Certified Fresh] Playlist 12.5.21 was originally published on hiphopwired.com