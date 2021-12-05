ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Engine Capital urges Kohl's to consider e-commerce separation - WSJ

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35gR1S_0dErjgIy00

Dec 5 (Reuters) - U.S.-based hedge fund Engine Capital LP is urging Kohl's Corp (KSS.N) to consider a sale of the company or a separation of its e-commerce business, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

The activist investor, which owns a roughly 1% Kohl's stake, wants the department-store chain to examine the two alternatives to improve its lagging stock price, the report said, citing a letter sent to Kohl's board on Sunday.

Engine argues that the company has underperformed both the S&P 500 and other retailers in recent years, the report said.

Kohl and Engine Capital did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

In the letter cited by the newspaper, the activist investor also said that assuming online sales revenue of around $6.2 billion, Kohl's digital business alone would be worth $12.4 billion.

Engine also added it believes there are private-equity firms that would pay at least $75 a share and that interactions with potential buyers suggest they could do so by monetizing Kohl's real estate, the report said.

Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

Anakin’s pricing tool gives e-commerce companies jump on competitors

Mohit Prateek and Rashmi Bala started the company last September and officially launched in March to help e-commerce stores and brands increase their revenue using pricing, products and trends data from other companies. While the company’s moniker is indeed the name of a “Star Wars” character, CEO Prateek said they chose it more for name recognition than a passion for the movies.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#E Commerce#A Separation#Thomson Reuters#Engine Capital#Kohl S Corp#The Wall Street Journal
Reuters

Moody's withdraws ratings of two Chinese property developers

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Credit rating firm Moody's withdrew the ratings of default-striken Chinese property companies Modern Land (1107.HK) and Fantasia (1777.HK) on Friday blaming a lack of sufficient information from the firms. Fantasia missed a bond payment in early October having said just two weeks previously that it...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

CVS Health raises dividend by 10%, to lift implied yield to above 2.2%

CVS Health Corp. said Friday it was raising its quarterly dividend to 10%, to 55 cents a share from 50 cents a share. The new dividend will be payable Feb. 1 to shareholders of record on Jan. 21. The drug store chain and health care services company's stock rose 0.3% in morning trading. Based on the current stock prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 2.25%, which compares with the yield for the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF of 1.35% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.31%. CVS's stock has rallied 16.5% over the past three months, while the health care ETF has edged up 0.7% and the S&P 500 has tacked on 5.4%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

GM plans to invest over $3 bln for EV projects in Michigan - WSJ

Dec 10 (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) is planning to invest more than $3 billion to make electric vehicles in Michigan, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters...
MICHIGAN STATE
Reuters

U.S. DoJ launches expansive probe into short selling - Bloomberg News

Dec 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) has launched an expansive criminal investigation into short selling by hedge funds and research firms, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. The investigation, run by the DoJ's fraud section with federal prosecutors in Los Angeles,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Reuters

Tesla stops taking new orders for flagship models outside North America -Electrek

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc has announced it has stopped taking new orders for its flagship Model X and Model S outside North America, Electrek reported on Friday. According to the report, which cited an email Tesla started sending to customers waiting for their Model S and Model X orders in Europe, the U.S. electric-vehicle maker expects deliveries outside North America to start in the second half of 2022.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Wednesday, outperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rallied 2.40% to $330.56 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.64% to 15,786.99 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.10% to 35,754.75. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $53.77 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
Reuters

Wall St edges higher as inflation data meets estimates

Dec 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes edged higher in choppy trading on Friday after data showed consumer prices rose in line with estimates last month, taking some pressure off investors concerned about the Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening of its monetary policy. The Labor Department's report showed U.S. consumer prices...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock rises Wednesday, still underperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) inched 0.01% higher to $334.97 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.31% to 4,701.21 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.10% to 35,754.75. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Microsoft Corp. closed $14.70 short of its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company achieved on November 22nd.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

HashiCorp, in public debut, surges almost 10% above its IPO price

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) shares surged nearly 10% to $85.72 in Thursday trading, to climb above the stock's $80-a-share initial public offering price. Based in San Francisco, HashiCorp (HCP) shares opened for trading at $81.16, slightly less than 2% above its offering price. On Wednesday, HashiCorp (HCP) priced its IPO, selling 5.3M...
STOCKS
TrendHunter.com

E-Commerce Brick-And-Mortar Launches

Wayfair, the online furniture company, announced that it is planning to open three brick-and-mortar stores next year, which will all be located in the state of Massachusetts. The online furniture company will give consumers the ability to purchase products both at stores and also for delivery. Two of the three stores will be for the company's AllModern brand while the other will be for its Joss & Main brand. The three stores scheduled to open this year are part of a concerted retail push from the company. Wayfair is planning to open stores for all of its five brands over the next two years, with the other two brands being Birch Lane and Perigold.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MarketWatch

Southwest Airlines stock rallies after revenue outlook raised, fuel cost estimate cut

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. surged 1.3% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the air carrier raised its outlook for fourth-quarter revenue and cut its estimate for fuel costs. The company now expects revenue for the current quarter to be down 10% to 15% from the same period in pre-pandemic 2019, compared with previous guidance for a decline of 15% to 25%. Guidance for fuel costs per gallon was lowered $2.15 to $2.25 from $2.25 to $2.35. The company kept its outlook for load factor unchanged at 80% to 85% and for capacity to be down about 8% from 2019. "Leisure travel demand was strong for the Thanksgiving holiday," the company said in an investor presentation. "Based on current trends, leisure bookings continue to come in above expectations for December travel, and managed business revenues are expected to recover to down 55% to down 60% in December versus 2019 levels." The stock, which has bounced 6.3% since closing at a 13-month low on Dec. 1 through Tuesday, has shed 6.1% over the past three months while the U.S. Global Jets ETF has lost 5.9% and the S&P 500 has gained 3.8%.
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

243K+
Followers
252K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy