Walmart employee accused of stealing from register three times at Geneva store

State police say a Geneva Walmart employee is facing charges after a loss prevention investigation accused them of stealing money from a cash register.

On December 2 at approximately 4:45 p.m. troopers responded to the Walmart store in Geneva for the report of a larceny.

Walmart Loss Prevention advised troopers that they had found one of their registers to be short approximately $100 short on three separate dates.

An investigation determined that a store employee, identified as Iranisha Vazquez-Berrios, 28, of Geneva had taken the money.

She was transported to state police barracks in Canandaigua and processed on three counts of petit larceny.

The charges will be answered at a later date.

