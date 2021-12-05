Lynn club runs for cause, has effect

LYNN ― A running club established during COVID-19 has its eyes on healing the body and the soul.

A group of Lynn and Peabody men started the Running United Nationwide club as a way to stay active and get outside during lockdown, and after a couple months of running most days of the week, the group decided they wanted to dedicate their runs to a bigger purpose.

Now, the members of the group aim to run 100 miles a month to raise awareness for the cause that changes monthly. December is HIV/AIDS Awareness month, so the club members are running eight to 10 miles a day to bring awareness to the disease and to show those who are diagnosed that they are not alone.

Lynn native Solice Reynoso, who now lives in Peabody, was one of the first members of the running club, which he said not only extends support to the cause of the month, but helps members with their mental and physical health.

“We’re always working on our personal goals and bringing awareness,” Reynoso said. “We buckle down and run 100-plus miles each month for those who are fighting the cause that we’re dedicating our runs to.”

This idea began more than a year ago when Reynoso and his friends decided to dedicate their runs to their friend Doug Mullins, who was diagnosed with bone cancer.

The club ran their first month for Mullins, who was the baseball coach at Lynn English, before he died from cancer in October 2020.

They have since put together a cornhole tournament and are planning a 5k in honor of Mullins, both of which they plan to make annual events.

“We want to keep his name alive,” Reynoso said.

Reynoso said seeing other people struggling through sickness and pain puts into perspective that there’s so many people out there that need support and help.

“We always say ‘for those who are fighting,'” Reynoso said. “We’re trying to bring people together for good reason.”

The club participates in local races, including 5ks, half marathons, and marathons, sporting their Running United Nationwide gear that bears the awareness of that month.

“It’s not just a T-shirt and we’re not just running to run,” Reynoso said.

There are currently nine core members in the club, all of whom Reynoso said support and help each other not only through the runs, but in life as well.

In addition to Reynoso, the club includes Emmanuel Santiago, Harold Amir, Roberto Sanchez, Raul Alejandro, Fabian Mejorada, Ricky Nunez, Tom Martinez and Angel Bautista.

“It’s a powerful group… It’s good to see that there’s a younger crowd of minority guys that came together and are really trying to push change upon the world,” Reynoso said.

Running United Nationwide is also big on mental health, encouraging and motivating people to seek support and talk about their problems.

“We have big hearts and we never want to see anyone doing bad or going through bad things,” Reynoso said. “I’ve been through it and know what it feels like, so I don’t ever want someone to feel like they have to go through something alone.”

As a team, they do whatever they can to try to help people get through tough times by offering to help, whether it’s by giving advice, talking, listening, or finding support services.

Running United Nationwide has scheduled group runs for which they put out flyers and messages online, and are planning to host their own races each year.

The club members run together sometimes, or will do their 10-mile runs on their own schedule. They also run races individually, while still representing the group and wearing its apparel.

Running United Nationwide said they are open to having more members join who have the same goals and aspirations.

“It’s not easy to go out and run 10 miles a day, but when you think of people going through these tough things, being in pain or going through cancer, we try to do what we can to make sure they know we see them and are here,” Reynoso said.

Running United Nationwide is planning to host fundraising events to raise money for the causes they run for and to support their annual 5k. The club has already established relationships with runners across the world from previous races, while they continue to expand their purpose and cause.

The club can be found on Facebook and Instagram @Running United Nationwide.

