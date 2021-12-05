ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

Humane Society of Bay County hosts annual holiday photo shoot with pets

By Jenna Maddox
 4 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Pet lovers in the area had the opportunity of the season for their furry friends on Sunday.

The Humane Society of Bay County hosted their annual holiday pet photo shoot over the weekend. It was held at the HSBC’s Thrift & Gift store on 15th Street in Panama City.

For donations between $35 and $55, pet owners were able to get professional pictures of their fur babies with Santa Claus himself.

HSBC President Mary Gauden said she looks forward to this exciting holiday fundraising event every year.

“We always do photos every year during Christmastime for people and their pets, of course, to come out and it’s fun… We have Santa here,” Gauden said. “We get some volunteers from some of the local high schools and we have a good time.”

Some of the animals that took part in the photoshoot include dogs of all sizes, cats, and even a possum.

Photographer Leslie Jones said it warms her heart to interact with families in the community and to help out a great cause.

“It’s just fun… It’s so much fun,” Jones said. “It makes you feel like you’re ready for the holidays with all the little costumes and families getting together, sharing this fun time.”

All of the proceeds from the event went to the humane society.

Jones and the humane society plan to do these types of photoshoots for every holiday. The next one coming up will be for Valentine’s Day.

