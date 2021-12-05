Read full article on original website
Related
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
Report: Broncos Have Made 'a Decision' on Hiring Sean Payton
Is Sean Payton trying to leverage the Denver Broncos?
NFL World Stunned By Tuesday's Sean Payton Update
When the NFL playoffs began and eliminated teams sought new head coaches, two names stood out from the pack: Jim Harbaugh and Sean Payton. These vaunted coaches were thought to be heavily pursued by teams willing to pay for their services. Harbaugh's candidacy fizzled out when he opted ...
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team
The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
Former NFL Defensive End Jessie Lemonier Dies at 25
The Liberty University alum also played for the Chargers.
chatsports.com
Aaron Rodgers Trade? Raiders Rumors: Does Trading For The Packers QB Make Sense For Las Vegas?
Aaron Rodgers trade rumors have been swirling for several offseasons and of course there are Raiders Rumors around potentially bringing the 4-Time MVP to Las Vegas in 2023. So if you’re wondering - does trading for the Green Bay Packers QB make sense for the Las Vegas Raiders then you’re in the right place. Today Raiders Report host Mitchell Renz breaks down everything you need to know around.
Jets hire Nathaniel Hackett as OC, sending Aaron Rodgers rumors into overload
Hackett -- who failed to survive a full season as the Denver Broncos head coach -- has served as the offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars (alongside Jets head coach Robert Saleh) in the past, but most notably held the same position with the Green Bay Packers from 2019 to 2021. During that run, he worked closely with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who won the NFL MVP award for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
chatsports.com
49ers Breaking News: Charles Omenihu Arrested + Jimmy G Returning? 49ers vs Eagles Matchups To Watch
The San Francisco 49ers Report is live discussing the latest 49ers news and rumors. Here’s what we’re diving into on the show! - 49ers Breaking News: San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman, Charles Omenihu was arrested by San Jose Police - Jimmy Garoppolo injury update. Could Jimmy G rumors lead to him playing in the 2023 NFC Championship if 49ers vs. Eagles results in a 49ers win? - San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles preview in the 2023 NFL playoffs: Best matchups to watch The 49ers Report is excited to partner with Athletic Greens! Athletic Greens is giving you a FREE 1-year supply of Vitamin D AND 5 free travel packs with your first purchase.
chatsports.com
Raiders Rumors On Josh Jacobs, Tom Brady, Derek Carr, 2023 NFL Mock Draft + Aaron Rodgers Trade?
Top chat Some messages, such as potential spam, may not be visible Live chat All messages are visible. Subscribers-only mode. Messages that appear are from people who subscribe to this channel. Raiders Report by Chat Sports • 6 min ago • 7 votes. Better for the Raiders?. Trade...
chatsports.com
LATEST 49ers News: Christian McCaffrey Injury | 49ers vs. Eagles NFC Championship & 49ers Rumors
The 49ers Report is live with the latest San Francisco 49ers news, rumors and analysis as the 49ers advance in the 2023 NFL playoffs following 49ers vs. Cowboys highlights. On today’s show, we’ll do a 49ers vs. Eagles preview and pas along the latest 49ers injury news on Christian McCaffrey, the latest on Brock Purdy and more. Join Chase Senior for all of your Niners news, rumors and analysis!
chatsports.com
Ravens 2023 NFL Draft Targets In Round 1: Quentin Johnston, Anthony Richardson & Jaxson Smith-Njigba
The 2023 NFL Draft is around the corner and with the Baltimore Ravens season now over, it’s time to start looking at some NFL Draft Prospects the Ravens could take in Round 1 of the NFL Draft. The Ravens have the #22 overall pick, meaning some of the top guys will still be on the board. Some of the top NFL Draft prospects include Quentin Johnston, Anthony Richardson, Jaxson Smith-Njigba, Nolan.
chatsports.com
Denver Broncos TRADING For Sean Payton? Saints Trade Rumors On Stefon Diggs & Dak Prescott | NFL
Sean Payton trade rumors just won’t stop! Is Sean Payton headed to the Denver Broncos or will the Arizona Cardinals grab him first? And believe it or not, there are MORE crazy New Orleans Saints trade rumors… Would a Saints trade of Michael Thomas for Dallas Cowboys QB1 Dak Prescott make sense for both teams in the 2023 NFL season? Or could Stefon Diggs join Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed as.
chatsports.com
Chicago Bears Now: Live News & Rumors + Q&A w/ Harrison Graham (Jan. 24)
Chicago Bears news & rumors are heating up as the 2023 NFL Offseason is starting to take shape. Bears GM Ryan Poles has a lot of work to do to improve the Bears roster for the 2023 NFL Season. Chicago holds the #1 pick in the NFL Draft and there continues to be Bears trade rumors linked to that selection. Could Chicago also look to trade for a WR like Jerry Jeudy or Brandon Aiyuk? Is Saquon Barkley a.
chatsports.com
LIVE: Chicago Bears News, Trade Rumors, Saquon Barkley, Jerry Jeudy, Justin Fields, NFL Draft, Q&A
Chicago Bears news & rumors are heating up as the 2023 NFL Offseason is starting to take shape. Bears GM Ryan Poles has a lot of work to do to improve the Bears roster for the 2023 NFL Season. Chicago holds the #1 pick in the NFL Draft and there continues to be Bears trade rumors linked to that selection. Could Chicago also look to trade for a WR like Jerry Jeudy or Brandon Aiyuk? Is Saquon Barkley a legitimate Bears free agent target? The Bears need to get QB Justin Fields some legitimate help and that’s what Poles and Bears head coach Matt Eberflus are tasked with this offseason.
chatsports.com
Bengals-Chiefs Wednesday injury report: Patrick Mahomes listed as ‘full’ participant
On Sunday, Kansas City hosts Cincinnati for the AFC Championship game. Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. On Sunday, the Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC Championship at 5:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time. Here...
chatsports.com
Seahawks Rumors & News: Mel Kiper Mock Draft, Trade For DeForest Buckner? + Cut Candidates & Q&A
Top chat Some messages, such as potential spam, may not be visible Live chat All messages are visible. 8:57 PMSeahawks Today by Chat Sportsu200bLIKE THE VIDEO TO START THE SHOW!. 9:12 PMCarrotSTixsu200bwhy would the colts get rid of one of their most consistent players tho. Subscribers-only mode. Messages that appear...
chatsports.com
Voiding contracts will cost Packers $16.4 million of dead money on salary cap in 2023
A few years of restructuring contracts and kicking the can down the road via the addition of void years will cost the Green Bay Packers on the salary cap in 2023. Seven voiding contracts will add almost $16.4 million of dead money on the Packers’ salary cap this coming year, and it’s possible all seven players won’t be back on the 2023 roster.
chatsports.com
NFL Rumors, Jalen Ramsey & Lamar Jackson Trade Buzz, Top Trade Candidates + Mel Kiper Mock Draft
Top chat Some messages, such as potential spam, may not be visible Live chat All messages are visible. 8:36 PMChoua loru200b#NFL should the 49ers draft Cameron latu in day three of this year draft?. Welcome to live chat! Remember to guard your privacy and abide by our community guidelines. Chat...
chatsports.com
Bucks vs. Pistons Game Thread
We’ve got Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton back for a glorious night of Milwaukee Bucks basketball. They will get the Detroit Pistons for their first warm-up in quite some time. Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!. Poll. Game...
chatsports.com
Shanahan on Omenihu: We feel very good about letting the legal process play out by itself
WR Deebo Samuel (ankle) RB Elijah Mitchell (groin) QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) DE Charles Omenihu (oblique) I re-watched the game and noticed that McCaffrey wasn’t anywhere near 100 percent.
Comments / 0