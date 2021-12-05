ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Pirates manager Danny Murtaugh, Wampum's Dick Allen fall short in Hall of Fame vote

By Kevin Gorman
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MufUh_0dErhThz00
Pittsburgh Pirates manager Danny Murtaugh, right, talks with Pirates right fielder Roberto Clemente as the team takes the field for a workout in Baltimore.

Danny Murtaugh, who managed the Pittsburgh Pirates to World Series championships in 1960 and ’71, fell short of being voted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame posthumously on Sunday afternoon.

Despite a push by his Pirates players ranging from Bill Mazeroski and Manny Sanguillen to Dave Cash and Al Oliver — who all wrote editorials supporting his candidacy — Murtaugh received three or fewer votes. A 75% vote was required from the 16 members of the Golden Days Era committee, which considers candidates whose primary contributions came from 1950-69.

The Golden Days Era committee elected four new members of the Baseball Hall of Fame in the Class of 2022: Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Minnie Minoso and Tony Oliva. Wampum native Dick Allen, a seven-time All-Star who was 1964 NL Rookie of the Year and 1972 MVP, fell one short vote. He received 11 votes (68.8%).

Murtaugh, who died after a stroke at age 59 in 1976, managed the Pirates for 15 seasons in four stints between 1957-76, compiling a 1,115-950-3 record with five seasons of 92 or more victories. His .540 winning percentage ranks better than 11 Hall of Fame managers and is tied with another, Leo Durocher.

Under Murtaugh, the Pirates made history by fielding the first all-minority starting lineup in major league history against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sept. 1, 1971, on the way to winning the World Series.

Allen batted .292/.378/.534 with 1,848 hits, 351 home runs and 1,119 RBIs in 15 seasons.

Bud Fowler and Buck O’Neil were elected by the Early Baseball Era Committee, which considered a 10-person ballot of candidates whose primary contribution the game came prior to 1950.

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Tribune

From Minnie Miñoso to Dick Allen to Buck O’Neil, the Golden Days and Early Baseball Era ballots for the Baseball Hall of Fame are filled with Chicago ties

Pioneers, an American League MVP and a consistent winner on the mound are among those with ties to Chicago teams on the Golden Days and Early Baseball Era ballots for the Baseball Hall of Fame. Former White Sox greats Dick Allen, Minnie Miñoso and Billy Pierce are among the 10 on the Golden Days Era ballot. That list also includes Jim Kaat and Ken Boyer, who had stretches with the Sox. Buck ...
MLB
San Francisco Chronicle

Buck O’Neil, Miñoso, Oliva selected to Hall, no Lefty O’Doul or Dick Allen

Buck O’Neil and Minnie Miñoso are Hall of Famers, and that’s a statement that has been a long time coming. The baseball world can further celebrate O’Neil’s legacy now that the Negro Leagues icon and one of the game’s all-time ambassadors has been selected to the Hall of Fame. The...
MLB
MLB

Modern metrics make Dick Allen's HOF case

On Dec. 5, the Hall of Fame’s Early Baseball Era Committee (pre-1950) and Golden Days Era Committee (1950-69) will meet to vote on 10-player ballots, with the results announced live on MLB Network that night at 6 p.m. ET. We're here to offer a primer on the 20 players who are up for consideration. Click here to view the other posts.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bud Fowler
Person
Tony Oliva
Person
Gil Hodges
Person
Buck O'neil
Person
Dick Allen
Person
Danny Murtaugh
Person
Leo Durocher
Person
Al Oliver
Person
Jim Kaat
Person
Bill Mazeroski
arcamax.com

Dick Allen's family hoping his Hall of Fame fortune will change on Sunday

PHILADELPHIA — Dick Allen was already soured by the Baseball Hall of Fame process when a former Negro leagues player spotted him at the 1993 All-Star Game and pulled him aside. “It was ‘Double Duty’ Radcliffe and he said, ‘Hey hey hey’ and they were talking and laughing,” said Allen’s...
MLB
The Good Phight

Right the wrong, Cooperstown. Put Dick Allen in the Hall of Fame

Getting into Hall of Fame discussions can be treacherous. People have already formed stone cold opinions about players and their worthiness, and getting them to budge one way or another can prove frustrating and difficult. Every now and then, some players pop up and are no-doubt, lead pipe lock Hall of Famers. Right now, with the Golden Era voting coming up, we have one case where the committee members have been wrong for years and finally have a chance to get it right.
SPORTS
New Castle News

Dick Allen misses Hall of Fame by one vote

ORLANDO, Fla. — Wampum's Dick Allen again fell one vote short of the Hall of Fame on Sunday. Allen received 11 votes as the Golden Days Era committee met today. He was one vote short in 2019, and no vote was held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The...
BASEBALL
FanSided

Baseball Hall of Fame: Why does Dick Allen keep getting snubbed?

Six players were elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday evening. Dick Allen was not among them. With the MLB lockout going on, baseball fans got to gather and watch to see which legends would receive induction by the Baseball Hall of Fame. On Sunday, the Era Committees announced their votes as to who would be forever immortalized in Cooperstown from the Early Baseball Era and Golden Days Era classes.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pirates#The Baseball Hall Of Fame
NBC Sports

Dick Allen misses out on Hall of Fame again and it doesn't seem right

There's no crying in baseball but if you shed a tear for Dick Allen on Sunday night, it's understandable. The late, great former Phillies slugger was once again denied election to baseball's Hall of Fame. Allen, who died a year ago this week at age 78, came up one vote...
MLB
phillysportsnetwork.com

“Kitty” Kaat Elected, Dick Allen Snubbed in Hall of Fame Vote

On Sunday night, 6 new faces were welcomed to the Baseball Hall of Fame class of 2022. Between the Early Baseball Era Committee and the Gold Days Era Baseball Committee, Bud Fowler, Buck O’Neil, Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Minnie Minoso, and Tony Oliva will all be immortalized with plaques in Cooperstown.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
fastphillysports.com

PHILS LEGEND DICK ALLEN SCREWED AGAIN OUT OF HALL OF FAME!

Once again Phils legend Dick Allen got screwed out of the Hall of Fame. The slugger, who died in 2020, again fell one vote short of enshrinement. And he had great company on he outside looking in:. Allen, Danny Murtaugh and Vic Harris all came up empty when the Golden...
MLB
FanSided

Dick Allen wronged by Hall of Fame once again

The Hall of Fame added six new members on Sunday. Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Minnie Miñoso, Tony Oliva, Bud Fowler, and Buck O’Neil were all voted to immortality, a fitting tribute to their careers and contributions to the game. However, one deserving player, Dick Allen, was again left on the outside.
MLB
arcamax.com

Mike Sielski: Dick Allen's absence from the Hall of Fame is an insult to him and the friend who championed him.

There were exactly 90 names and addresses on the email chain that Mark "Frog" Carfagno started at 6:51 p.m. Thursday, the latest missive in a campaign that, over the last 15 years, has come to consume the man. There were sportswriters and media members current and former, and there was a pitcher who won more than 280 games in the major leagues before retiring, and there was an 86-year-old baseball scout who hasn't retired yet, and there was even a movie producer. Carfagno had swept all of them up in the wave of his obsession — his mission to get his friend and former Phillies slugger Dick Allen inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame — and here was one more chance, before the Hall's Golden Days Era Committee voted Sunday night, to send out his rallying cry for the sake of good luck.
MLB
arcamax.com

'This one hurt worse': For Dick Allen's family and friends, the long wait continues for the former Chicago White Sox slugger to get the call from the Hall of Fame

Richard Allen Jr. thought this finally would be the year for his father. Dick Allen fell one vote short of being elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame by a committee in 2014, and the former Chicago White Sox slugger and 1972 American League MVP was again up for consideration Sunday to be awarded one of the game’s highest honors.
MLB
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
9K+
Followers
901
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy