Dallas Goedert, Kenneth Gainwell get into the offensive mix for Eagles

By Tom Rimback, Burlington County Times
 4 days ago
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - The pieces of the Eagles offense started to click back into place somewhere in the swamps of Jersey.

Running back Kenneth Gainwell and tight end Dallas Goedert re-emerged as viable weapons as Gardner Minshew took over behind center for injured starting Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

“I mean, we were just taking what they what they gave us,” Minshew said. “I think we did a good job with that, as an offense in general. Getting a lot of positive plays on the run game. The line gives us plenty of time and space.”

Goedert had five catches for 98 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Minchew’s near-perfect first half. Meanwhile, Gainwell added three catches for another 20 yards, plus a dozen carries for another 54 yards.

In fact, the Eagles offense totaled 185 yards on the ground, with Minshew throwing for another 242. Miles Sanders carried a career-high 24 times for 120 yards. Goedert finished with six catches for a personal-best 105 yards.

"There was definitely a lot of stuff that I liked in the game plan today,” Goedert said. “You know, anytime you get calls, you're pretty excited. You want to make it work. I think we did that as an offense. You know, I felt like everybody played really well.”

Gainwell saw his role in the offense change when Sanders missed time earlier in the season with an ankle injury. Jordan Howard and Boston Scott took over the bulk of the rushing duties. With Howard injured and Scott in a limited role, Gainwell got his chance.

He made the most of it.

“We put a plan together based on what we think our guys can do,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. “What our receivers can do on your tight ends and running backs. And really, the ultimate way that a play gets called is that the quarterback is comfortable with it. He's the one with the ball in his hands every time. Obviously, you have a little bit of differences there based off of the likes of the quarterback.”

The primary difference between Minshew and Hurts is rushing ability. Hurts has it in spades. Minshew uses it as a wildcard.

The success in the run game came without the Jets having to account for the QB’s running ability.

“We weren't going to have a big quarterback run game, as far as our run game goes,” Sirianni said. “Just with whoever it was going to be. Not a lot like in past games. I think I talked to you guys on Thursday or Friday, about it. There's going to be differences, because it's a different guy pulling the trigger.”

Minshew is different from Hurts. That much is certain. Still, the Eagles found that they can run the ball effectively and mix in a bit more to do for tight ends and the rest of the receivers to do.

Goedert, for his part, was happy to switch things up a bit.

"It was pretty much the same,” Goedert said. “We had a little bit less of the zone reads. I’ve got to block with the D-ends a little bit more because we're not reading them as much. Ultimately, you know, I thought our run game was still really efficient. Like I said before, I thought all 11 players on offense but really well.”

