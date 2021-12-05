ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Herbstreit reacts to Venables to Oklahoma talk

By Robert MacRae
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 4 days ago

During ESPN’s CFP selection coverage, Kirk Herbstreit was asked about the news that Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables is likely heading to Oklahoma to be the next head coach for the Sooners.

“I guess the last five or six years, with all of the success at Clemson, we have all been waiting, is this job,” Herbstreit said. “Is he going to take this job? He has just been very happy at Clemson not being the head coach. He was very well paid. By the way, great personnel that comes through year after year.

“I think the timing of this is good. Oklahoma is hemorrhaging. Their brand, in one week… One week Lincoln Riley leaves, eight or nine recruits that have verballed have left. They need somebody to step to the podium and say I’m here. This is my squad. I love Oklahoma. Who better than a guy that coached there with Bob and Mike Stoops and had all of that success.”

