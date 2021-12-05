ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases remain unchanged

By Joseph Price
WREG
WREG
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – There was no change in the number of COVID-19 active cases in Arkansas on Sunday. The number of Arkansans in the state’s intensive care units went up, though.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported there were 7,555 active cases of the virus, which is unchanged from the previous day. Of the active cases, 76% were in people who are not fully vaccinated.

The ADH data also showed new cases went up by 383, pushing up the total number of COVID-19 cases in Arkansas during the pandemic to 533,356.

Currently, 433 patients are hospitalized from the virus, two less than Saturday. There were 177 Arkansans in the state’s intensive care units, an increase of eight from the previous count, and 83 people on ventilators, one less than the previous day. Of the patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications since Feb. 1, 87.7% were not fully vaccinated.

The Sunday data also showed that the number of deaths increased by 18 to 8,739 since the pandemic began. Of the people who have died, 85.7% were not fully vaccinated.

In the last 24 hours, 8,297 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were given to Arkansans.

“We had another good day for vaccines in today’s report,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a Tweet. “Thank you to everyone who is doing their part to keep themselves and their community safe. Let’s keep the momentum this week for first doses and boosters.”

The number of fully immunized Arkansans went up to 1,455,859, which is 51.2 of the Arkansas population ages 5 and older, while the number of state residents partially vaccinated is now 332,862. The number of Arkansans receiving a COVID-19 booster is 319,168.

