ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

‘Get vaccinated, get your boosters, wear a mask’: Doctors preach preparation, not panic, with Omicron in Wisconsin

By Stephen Cohn
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43nnGN_0dErgzRE00

MADISON, Wis. — On Sunday, Georgia became the 16th state in the U.S. to identify at least one case of the new Omicron variant.

Wisconsin became one of those states Saturday night when DHS said it found a confirmed case in an adult male in Milwaukee County.

But doctors in Madison are saying it is not the time to press the panic button just yet.

“Right now the Delta variant is still the dominant threat, but we do expect the Omicron variant to spread across the country, including all of Wisconsin,” said SSM Health’s Dr. David Ottenbaker.

The man who was diagnosed in Milwaukee County was fully vaccinated and is experiencing mild symptoms. According to Dr. Ottenbaker, that means that the new variant will likely not need any special treatment.

“We ask people to get vaccinated, get your boosters, wear a mask if you are not outside,” he said. “All the things that work for the Delta variant, is what we will continue to tell our public to do.”

Around the world, health officials are still learning all things about the new strain, and UW Health’s Dr. William Hartman said in the meantime, continue to do what is necessary to keep you and everyone around you safe.

“If you’re not vaccinated, absolutely get that vaccine in your arm,” Dr. Hartman said. “Not only to protect against the Delta variant, but we think it protects you from severe disease, hospitalization or death with the Omicron variant as well.”

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 10

Ramsbottom
4d ago

"Lose weight, lower your cholesterol, take daily vitamins, get plenty of sleep, cover your nose and mouth when you sneeze, drink plenty of water" - much better advice

Reply(4)
26
True.American
4d ago

I wonder how much money Governor Evers got for this. Wisconsin seems to be the topic lately!!

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

DHS recommends COVID-19 booster shots for everyone 16 and older

MADISON, Wis. — A day after US officials authorized Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster shots for 16- and 17-year-olds, Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services cleared the way for local vaccinators to administer the shots. In a news release shared Friday, DHS officials said they recommend everyone eligible gets a booster shot to help prevent the spread of the disease. RELATED: US expands...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Why this December is different: Doctors explain why Dane County is better off than last year, even as hospitalizations near 2020 highs

MADISON, Wis.– If Governor Tony Evers wasn’t wearing such a distinct mask during Wednesday’s public health briefing, it would be hard to differentiate from one held last December. Evers and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard used all of the key phrases as they spoke for nearly an hour: herd immunity, social distancing, COVID fatigue. And it’s getting hard not...
DANE COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Wisconsin State
Milwaukee County, WI
Government
Madison, WI
Government
County
Milwaukee County, WI
State
Georgia State
Madison, WI
Health
City
Madison, WI
City
Delta, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee County, WI
Health
City
Milwaukee, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘We are at full. Period:’ Wisconsin health officials share concerns over rising COVID-19 hospitalizations

MADISON, Wis. — Hospital leaders from across Wisconsin shared a similar message during a virtual roundtable Tuesday: they’re out of space and need help. It’s a heavy message nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, more than 95% of the state’s intensive care beds are in use, and doctors said the trait many of them have in common is no coincidence.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Winter storm to affect Wisconsin Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon

A winter storm will affect much of Wisconsin from Friday afternoon into early Saturday afternoon. Rain will develop over southern Wisconsin on Friday afternoon, transitioning to snow for central Wisconsin. As the storm tracks just to the south of Madison on Friday night, colder air will move outward, causing rain to possibly mix with sleet and freezing rain before changing to snow by early Saturday morning. Saturday will be windy and cold with the snow tapering to flurries and ending by early afternoon.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Hartman
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison city council bans cat declawing

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Common Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to ban declawing cats within the city. The ordinance, introduced in September, drew support from a number of groups, including the Madison Cat Project and the Humane Society of the United States. Alder Lindsay Lemmer, who introduced the...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ssm Health#Omicron#Dhs#Uw Health#Channel 3000
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Operation Fresh Start celebrates completion of Madison home renovation

MADISON, Wis. — Operation Fresh Start celebrated the completion of a home renovation Thursday on Madison’s east side. The group partnered with the Madison Area Community Land Trust to host the open house. MACLT bought the home from a seller who wanted to give back to the community by offering affordable housing. Young adults at Operation Fresh Start used their...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

UW-Madison researchers develop bandage that speeds wound healing

MADISON, Wis. – What if you could heal your wounds four times faster than normal with just a bandage? That’s exactly what researchers at UW-Madison are trying to accomplish. The bandage, developed by Professor Xudong Wang and researched by Dr. Angela Gibson, uses the body’s own electrical energy to speed the healing process. It was first created about three years...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

1 killed, 3 injured in crash near Wisconsin Dells

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — A portion of I-90/94 is back open Wednesday morning after one person died and three others were injured after a crash Tuesday night in Sauk County. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, authorities responded to the crash around 9 p.m. in the westbound lane of I-90/94 near Wisconsin Dells. Three people were driving in a Honda...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
350K+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy