Artist Didn’t Know Fugitive Michigan Parents Hid in His Studio: Lawyer

Authorities in Berkeley, California are searching for a man who has approached underage girls to demand hugs from them in at least two separate incidents, threatening violence when they refuse. The suspect most recently struck on Monday, according to the Berkeley Police Department, when he approached a girl and told her he wanted to walk with her to Berkeley High School. Witness reports of the encounter said the suspect claimed he needed to find his daughter there. When the girl said no, he tried to reassure her that he was a police officer. He then cornered her, ordered her to give him a hug, and said he had a knife. The other known incident occurred in late September, when the man told another girl he was a law enforcement officer, this time claiming he had a gun as he demanded a hug. The man is 5-foot-5 tall, according to the police, and drives a model red Ford Mustang Fastback with dark tinted windows.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO