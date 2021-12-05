ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Artist Didn’t Know Fugitive Michigan Parents Hid in His Studio: Lawyer

By AJ McDougall
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The artist whose studio the parents of the alleged Oxford High School gunman were found in has said he didn’t know the couple were staying there, according to his lawyer. Andrzej Sikora, who is cooperating with police, had a “friendly relationship”...

