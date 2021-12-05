Driver flees scene of personal injury crash on foot, later found and charged with DWI in Cayuga County

On December 3 shortly before midnight troopers responded to a two-car personal injury crash on State Route 34 in Genoa.

According to a news release, witnesses told troopers that the driver of one involved vehicle had left the scene on foot.

Troopers later located and identified the driver as Minor Escalante-Lopez, 25, of Genoa.

Police interviewed him and determined that he was the driver of the abandoned vehicle. He displayed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests.

He was found to have a BAC of 0.18%. He was charged with DWI, aggravated DWI, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, and other traffic infractions.

The charges will be answered at a later date in local court. No further information was provided about extent of the injuries to others involved in the crash.

