Troopers: Hornell man possessed child porn

State police arrested a Hornell man following an investigation into child porn.

According to a news release, Christian Zschoche, 29, was charged with promoting obscene sexual performance by a child and possessing a sexual performance by a child.

Details of the investigation and arrest were not included in the release.

Troopers said Zschoche was processed and will answer the charges at a later date.

