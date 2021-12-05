ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hornell, NY

Troopers: Hornell man possessed child porn

 4 days ago
State police arrested a Hornell man following an investigation into child porn.

According to a news release, Christian Zschoche, 29, was charged with promoting obscene sexual performance by a child and possessing a sexual performance by a child.

Details of the investigation and arrest were not included in the release.

Troopers said Zschoche was processed and will answer the charges at a later date.

