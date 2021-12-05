Alert: Buck O'Neil, Gil Hodges, Minnie Minoso, Jim Kaat, Tony Oliva and Bud Fowler elected to baseball Hall of Fame.

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Tim Kurkjian, a Maryland native who once worked the Baltimore Orioles beat, has been awarded the Baseball Writers’ Association of America’s Career Excellence Award and will be honored at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum next July. He will be presented the award “for meritorious contributions to baseball writing” during induction ceremonies scheduled for July 22-25 in Cooperstown, N.Y., the hall announced Tuesday. A native of Bethesda, Md., Kurkjian graduated from Walter Johnson High School and went on the study journalism at the University of Maryland. He landed his first job in 1979 at the Washington Star. Following...

