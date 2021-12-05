ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alert: Buck O'Neil, Gil Hodges, Minnie Minoso, Jim Kaat, Tony Oliva and Bud Fowler elected to baseball Hall of Fame.

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Buck O'Neil,...

Vin Scully: My thoughts on Gil Hodges ...

Legendary Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully penned the following essay on Gil Hodges, who is a candidate on the National Baseball Hall of Fame’s Golden Days Era Ballot. The 10-name Golden Days Era Committee ballot features candidates whose primary contribution to the game came from 1950-69. A 16-member committee is scheduled to meet on Sunday to discuss each candidate’s credentials for enshrinement, with any one candidate needing 12 votes to be elected to the Hall of Fame.
Albany Herald

Negro League baseball players earn spots in the National Baseball Hall of Fame

Negro League baseball players Buck O'Neil and Bud Fowler were elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday. They were two of seven Negro League and pre-Negro League players who were being considered Sunday for induction into the Hall of Fame. O'Neil and Fowler join four other candidates -- Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Minnie Miñoso and Tony Oliva -- as part of the Hall of Fame Class of 2022.
beyondtheboxscore.com

Morning Mound Visit: Buck O’Neil, Minnie Miñoso, and Gil Hodges finally receive Hall of Fame Induction

Jay Jaffe | FanGraphs: On Sunday, Buck O’Neil, Minnie Miñoso, Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Tony Oliva, and Bud Fowler finally received induction into the Hall of Fame. While the Early Baseball and Golden Days Era committees righted several wrongs this weekend, the results were also a reminder of the short shrift given to Dick Allen who missed induction by one vote.
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Son of ex-Yankees ace is close to making big-league debut

The Associated Press reports the Detroit Tigers added infielder Kody Clemens, the youngest son of seven-time Cy Young winner Roger Clemens, to their 40-man roster. The 25-year-old Clemens, an infielder, hit .247 with 18 homers and 59 RBIs in 97 games for the Mud Hens last season, his first year at Triple-A.
The Spun

Yankees Announce They’ve Agreed To Trade With Angels

The Yankees are sending an infielder to LA. On Monday, the team reported Tyler Wade has been traded to the Angels. “The New York Yankees today announced that they have traded INF/OF Tyler Wade to the Los Angeles Angels,” the team announced on social media. The trade is for a...
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Native Tim Kurkjian To Be Honored At National Baseball Hall of Fame’s Induction Ceremony

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Tim Kurkjian, a Maryland native who once worked the Baltimore Orioles beat, has been awarded the Baseball Writers’ Association of America’s Career Excellence Award and will be honored at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum next July. He will be presented the award “for meritorious contributions to baseball writing” during induction ceremonies scheduled for July 22-25 in Cooperstown, N.Y., the hall announced Tuesday. A native of Bethesda, Md., Kurkjian graduated from Walter Johnson High School and went on the study journalism at the University of Maryland. He landed his first job in 1979 at the Washington Star. Following...
Sports Illustrated

Is Mookie Betts Already a Hall of Famer?

The Hall of Fame is going to have to carry us through the lockout. We’ll get a ton of discourse about the players on the 2022 BBWAA ballot with Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Curt Schilling and Sammy Sosa in their final years of eligibility and Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz in their first. We’ll also ...
