ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia

Japan government considering lifting FY2022 economic growth forecast -NHK

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41mtWe_0dErfCam00

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Japanese government is considering raising its economic growth forecast for fiscal 2022 to take into account the effects of its record $490 billion stimulus package, public broadcaster NHK reported on Monday.

In a mid-year review in July, the government projected real gross domestic product (GDP) growth of about 2.2% for the fiscal year starting in April 2022. With the spending package aimed at helping businesses and households weather the pain of the COVID-19 pandemic, it now estimates a tailwind of about 5.6% for real GDP from this fiscal year to next, NHK said.

Japan has lagged other economies in pulling out of the pandemic-induced slump, forcing policymakers to maintain massive fiscal and monetary support even as other advanced nations dial back crisis-mode policies.

The world’s third-largest economy shrank more than expected in the third quarter due to a hit to consumption and exports from pandemic curbs and global supply disruptions.

Japan’s three massive spending packages to counter the pandemic have left it with outstanding long-term debt roughly double the size of its $5 trillion economy.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Japan FY2022 draft budget's spending to hit record $946 billion - Kyodo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s draft budget for next fiscal year will likely see total spending exceed a record $946 billion due to rising defense and social welfare costs, Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday. The huge expenditure would follow a massive pandemic-relief spending package funded by this year’s supplementary budget,...
ASIA
kfgo.com

Japan PM seen calling for wage hikes at next year’s labour talks -NHK

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering urging the business sector to raise wages at next year’s annual wage negotiations with labour unions, public broadcaster NHK reported on Friday. Some in Kishida’s administration are calling for targeting an average wage hike of around 3%, NHK said. The...
ASIA
FXStreet.com

OECD: Japan’s stimulus package will boost strength of economic recovery

While expressing his take on the Japanese economy, OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann said that he believes Japan’s stimulus package will boost the strength of the economic recovery, but design and implementation will be important. Japan is in a comparatively challenging position when it comes to the debt-to-GDP ratio. Japan’s debt-to-GDP...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhk#Economy#Real Gdp#Japanese
kdal610.com

Japan PM Kishida likely to cancel U.S. visit due to Omicron – NHK

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is likely to cancel a planned trip to the United States for talks with President Joe Biden this month due to the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, public broadcaster NHK said on Saturday. Kishida and Biden met in Glasgow last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Japan economy contracts 3.6% in 3Q on weaker spending, trade

Japan s economy contracted at a 3.6% annual rate in July-September, according to a revised estimate released Wednesday.The downgraded growth estimate for the last quarter, down from an earlier report of a 3.0% contraction, reflected weaker consumer spending and trade, the government said. In quarterly terms, the measure used for most economies, the economy contracted 0.9%, compared to the earlier estimate of a 0.8% contraction. The world’s third-largest economy has been mired in recession and struggling to recover from the impact of waves of coronavirus infections. The latest outbreak, in the late summer, has receded for now with a...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Bulgaria's interim finance ministry sees fiscal gap rising in 2022

SOFIA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s interim finance ministry expects the country’s fiscal deficit to rise to 5.1% of economic output next year due to the funding needed to combat the coronavirus pandemic, according to the draft of its 2022 budget published late on Friday. The draft is...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
atlantanews.net

Government policies create economic mess in Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 6 (ANI): Government policies have played a key role in bringing about an economic crisis in Pakistan. Government policies or a lack thereof and monetary decisions have played a crucial role in generating the current economic mess. It is true that market players also exploit the situation but ultimately it is the government's responsibility to contain them, according to the News International.
INCOME TAX
Reuters

Copper drifts lower after U.S. inflation data meets forecasts

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Copper prices slipped on Friday after U.S. consumer prices rose in line with expectations, dampening moves by investors to buy commodities as a hedge against inflation. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) had declined 0.4% to $9,498 a tonne by 1600 GMT. "There are...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Singapore approves COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11

SINGAPORE, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Singapore will start COVID-19 vaccinations for children aged 5 to 11 years before the end of this year, its health ministry said late on Friday. The Southeast Asian city-state has already vaccinated 87% of its 5.5 million population, and authorities were rushing to get children vaccinated amid concerns over rising number of paediatric COVID-19 cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Record exports sharply narrow U.S. trade deficit

WASHINGTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. trade deficit narrowed sharply in October as exports soared to a record high, potentially setting up trade to contribute to economic growth this quarter for the first time in more than a year. The report from the Commerce Department on Tuesday, which also...
U.S. POLITICS
KTLA

Unemployment claims plunged last week to 184,000, the lowest since 1969

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits plunged last week to the lowest level in 52 years, more evidence that the U.S. job market is recovering from last year’s coronavirus recession. Unemployment claims dropped by 43,000 to 184,000 last week, the lowest since September 1969, the Labor Department said Thursday. The four-week moving average, […]
ECONOMY
Reuters

Daimler settles diesel emission claims in Canada for $197 mln

FRANKFURT, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Daimler (DAIGn.DE) on Friday said it agreed to settle claims in Canada that some of its diesel vehicles likely contained a "defeat device" used to cheat emissions testing, an accusation the German luxury carmaker denies. Daimler said the settlement will cost about C$250.2 million dollars...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Moody's withdraws ratings of two Chinese property developers

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Credit rating firm Moody's withdrew the ratings of default-striken Chinese property companies Modern Land (1107.HK) and Fantasia (1777.HK) on Friday blaming a lack of sufficient information from the firms. Fantasia missed a bond payment in early October having said just two weeks previously that it...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

243K+
Followers
252K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy