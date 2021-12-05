ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Bueckers injured in No. 2 UConn’s win over No. 24 Notre Dame

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago
Connecticut's Paige Bueckers (5) is helped off the court by Amari DeBerrym, left, after injuring herself in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn won its rivalry game against Notre Dame on Sunday but may have lost last year’s national player of the year to a knee injury in the process.

Paige Bueckers scored 22 points before going down with just seconds left in No. 2 UConn’s 73-54 victory over No. 24 Notre Dame.

Bueckers was dribbling up the court in the final minute of this one when she stumbled, twisting her ankle and coming down awkwardly on her left leg. She went to the floor a few seconds later and had to be carried off the court.

Coach Geno Auriemma said the extent of the injury won’t be known until scans are completed on Monday.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa added 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Huskies (5-1). Freshman Caroline Ducharme scored a season-best 14 points and Aaliyah Edwards chipped in with 10.

Freshman Sonia Citron, coming off a 29-point game against Michigan State, scored 19 points for Notre Dame (7-2).

NO. 2 NORTH CAROLINA STATE 78, ELON 46

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jada Boyd scored 17 points and North Carolina State beat Elon for its eighth straight win.

N.C. State (8-1) shot 51% from the field and hit nine 3-pointers, two off of a season high.

Kayla Liles led the Phoenix (5-2) with 12 points, while Elon was held to just 27.8% shooting overall.

NO. 8 MARYLAND 74, RUTGERS 59

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Angel Reese scored 18 points to lead Maryland over Rutgers.

Katie Benzan added 15 points, Chloe Bibby had 14 and Ashley Owusu 12 for Maryland (7-2, 1-0 Big Ten).

Shug Dickson scored 18 points for Rutgers (4-6, 0-1), which has lost five straight.

NO. 10 LOUISVILLE 80, BELMONT 66

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Hailey Van Lith scored 16 points and Louisville beat Belmont.

Louisville (7-1) shot better than 50% (54%) for the third time this season. Nine players scored for the Cardinals, with six getting at least eight points. Kianna Smith scored 14 points and reached the 1,000-point mark for her career.

Destinee Wells scored 19 points, all in the second half, to lead the Bruins (4-4).

NO. 11 TENNESSEE 64, VIRGINIA TECH 58

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Sara Puckett scored 15 points off the bench and led a decisive scoring run in the fourth quarter as Tennessee beat Virginia Tech.

Tennessee (8-0) trailed 55-48 with six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter before going on a 12-0 run to build a 60-55 lead with two minutes left. Puckett scored six consecutive points in the run and Jordan Horston finished it off with the last four.

Aisha Sheppard scored 30 points on 7-of-16 3-point shooting for Virginia Tech (7-2).

NO. 12 MICHIGAN 93, AKRON 54

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Emily Kiser scored a season-high 19 points and Naz Hillmon added 18 points and five assists as Michigan steamrolled Akron.

The Wolverines (8-1) rebounded from their first loss of the season, 70-48 to No. 10 Louisville in the Big Ten/ACC challenge. Michigan opened the game on a 25-4 run.

Layne Ferrell scored 13 points to lead Akron (3-3).

NO. 14 IOWA STATE 94, LONGWOOD 56

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Aubrey Joens had career highs of 24 points and 14 rebounds and older sister Ashley Joens had 16 points and 12 rebounds as Iowa State beat Longwood.

The Cyclones (8-1) bounced back from their first loss, to LSU, as they prepare to host No. 9 Iowa.

Kyla McMakin scored 19 points for the Lancers (3-4).

NO. 15 TEXAS 76, NO. 17 TEXAS A&M 60

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Aliyah Matharu scored 26 points, draining five 3-pointers and leading Texas past Texas A&M in an all-Lone Star version of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Texas A&M’s eight-game win streak ended and Longhorns coach Vic Schaefer got a win in what is likely a final meeting with former boss Gary Blair, who announced he’s planning to retire after this season. Schaefer is 9-11 against his mentor.

Rory Harmon added 18 points and nine assists for Texas (6-1).

Sydnee Roby led the Aggies (8-1) with 16 points, Destiny Pitts added 14 and Kayla Wells scored 13.

NO. 16 KENTUCKY 90, MERRIMACK 56

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Rhyne Howard had 21 points, seven assists, six rebounds and a season-high six steals, and Kentucky beat Merrimack.

Dre’Una Edwards finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds, Jazmine Massengill had 13 points and eight assists, and Robyn Benton scored 12 points for Kentucky (6-1).

Mayson Kimball led Merrimack (2-5) with 17 points but made 7 of 20 from the field and finished with eight turnovers.

NO. 18 OHIO STATE 70, PURDUE 53

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Taylor Mikesell and Braxtin Miller scored 16 points each and Ohio State dominated the fourth quarter to beat Purdue in the Big Ten opener for both teams.

Rebeka Mikulasikova had 13 points and eight rebounds and Jacy Sheldon scored 12 points for Ohio State (6-1). Mikesell added 10 rebounds and five assists.

Madison Layden scored 13 points for Purdue (6-3) but was only 3 of 14 from 3-point range.

GEORGIA TECH 55, NO. 20 GEORGIA 54

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Nerea Hermosa scored 14 points, including the winning free throws with 8.8 seconds left, and Georgia Tech upended Georgia.

After Hermosa’s free throws put the Yellow Jackets up 55-51, Sarah Ashlee Barker knocked down a 3-pointer with 4.5 seconds left. Hermosa then missed two free throws, but Que Morrison missed a contested attempt at the buzzer.

Lorela Cubaj had 11 points and 15 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets (6-2).

Morrison led the Bulldogs (7-1) with 15 points.

NO. 25 FLORIDA STATE 83, CHARLESTON SOUTHERN 32

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Morgan Jones scored 16 points with eight rebounds as Florida State thumped Charleston Southern.

Jones has scored in double figures in seven straight games for the Seminoles (6-2), who are 5-0 at home. Valencia Myers added 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting and River Baldwin scored 13.

Skylar Baltezegar scored eight points to lead the Buccaneers (0-7).

