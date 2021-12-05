ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jaguars center Brandon Linder questionable to return against Rams

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rTfb6_0dErelFs00

Just after getting back to full strength along the offensive line, the Jacksonville Jaguars are already forced to return to their depth. Center Brandon Linder exited Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams with a back injury wound the half-time period, and he is listed as questionable to return for the second half, per the Jaguars PR Twitter account.

Linder just made his return from the injured reserve in last week’s loss to Atlanta after he suffered ankle and MCL injuries in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans. With Linder out, Tyler Shatley will be called on to take his reps in the meantime.

This is a Jaguars offense that really can’t afford any more injuries, and it’s struggling mightily against the Rams, notching just seven points in the first four quarters. It’s already down one starter on the offensive line from the beginning of the season in A.J. Cann, and the Jags have lost two of their top receivers with running back James Robinson also being limited by injuries.

This team needs Linder back in the lineup down the stretch if it has any hope of salvaging things offensively in Trevor Lawrence’s rookie season.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Dolphins Signed Former Jaguars Quarterback Wednesday

The Miami Dolphins announced a plethora of moves this Wednesday involving both their 53-man roster and practice squad. For starters, the Dolphins signed cornerback Jamal Perry to their active roster. He has been elevated from the practice squad three times this season, making two specials team tackles in those appearances.
NFL
The Spun

Urban Meyer Has Brutally Honest Admission Following 10th Loss

Most anticipated Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars to struggle in his debut NFL season. But, 10 losses in 12 games is tough envision for anyone, let alone the coach himself. On Monday, Meyer admitted it’s been tough. “I wish I had all the answers, and I’d give them to...
NFL
ClutchPoints

The bitter truth about Matthew Stafford that Rams fans will find hard to accept

The Los Angeles Rams and the Detroit Lions swapped quarterbacks back in the offseason, with Matthew Stafford going to LA and Jared Goff getting shipped to Motown. While it’s clear that the Rams are having considerably more success with their new quarterback than the Lions with theirs, that hasn’t been the case of late, as both teams have gone winless in their respective last three games.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Lawrence
New York Post

Jalen Ramsey, Trevor Lawrence in possible dirty play that ends with helmet slam

Trevor Lawrence and Jalen Ramsey became entangled in a potentially dirty play during the Rams’ 37-7 win over the Jaguars on Sunday. The Jaguars quarterback tackled L.A.’s star cornerback in the first quarter and appeared to gator roll across the 30 yard-line while holding onto Ramsey’s ankle. As the two twisted, Ramsey appeared to sit up and slam Lawrence’s helmet down on the field.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Back Injury#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Daily News

Rams’ Jalen Ramsey brings more ‘maturity’ to Jaguars game

THOUSAND OAKS — Jalen Ramsey will play against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday for the first time since they traded him to the Rams in the middle of the 2019 season. If this were another point in his life, the All-Pro cornerback might have said something provocative about the Jaguars and their unfriendly parting.
NFL
Yardbarker

5 Takeaways From the Rams' Week 13 Win Over Jaguars

The Los Angeles Rams got back to their dominant ways, beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 37-7 in the process of securing their eighth victory of the season. The Rams snapped a three-game losing skid, jumping out to an early lead and never looking back. The team played their most complete game in over a month, seeing high-level contributions from all three phases.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

The Rams Have Made A Decision On Odell Beckham Jr.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was clearly playing through some major pain against the Green Bay Packers last weekend. Beckham Jr. is dealing with an injury. The Rams will give it a go with Beckham on Sunday afternoon, though. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Could injured Packers star return in time for NFC showdown against Rams?

Help may be on the way for the Green Bay Packers in time for their big Week 12 game against the Los Angeles Rams. The Packers tweeted a seemingly encouraging video Thursday of running back Aaron Jones jogging and making cuts during practice. Jones, who missed last week due to an MCL sprain, was officially a limited participant in Thursday’s practice after logging a limited practice on Wednesday as well.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jags 'plan' to have veteran TE James O'Shaughnessy, center Brandon Linder back vs. Falcons

The Jacksonville Jaguars offense has struggled mightily since the bye week, and the recent injury to receiver Jamal Agnew is unlikely to help. However, the team is likely to get two other veterans back to help lessen the blow of losing Agnew as Urban Meyer said the team plans to bring back veteran tight end James O’Shaughnessy and center Brandon Linder from injured reserve.
NFL
NBC Sports

Cordarrelle Patterson, Deion Jones questionable for Falcons-Jaguars

The Falcons did not have running back Cordarrelle Patterson for their loss to the Patriots last Thursday. And there’s no guarantee he’ll be back for their Week 12 matchup with the Jaguars. Patterson is officially questionable for Sunday’s contest after he was limited in all three days of practice with...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

48K+
Followers
100K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy