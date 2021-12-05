ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Jackson State, South Carolina State meet in Celebration Bowl

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bM9ie_0dEreMNp00
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders left, is congratulated by Prairie View head coach Eric Dooley at the conclusion of the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. Jackson State won 27-10. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Jackson State (11-1, Southwestern Athletic Conference) vs. South Carolina State (6-5, Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), Dec. 18, noon ET

LOCATION: Atlanta

TOP PLAYERS

Jackson State: QB Shedeur Sanders has thrown for 3,056 yards with 29 touchdowns and just six interceptions.

South Carolina State: WR Shaquan Davis averages better than 20 yards on his 38 receptions and caught three of his five touchdown passes in the Bulldogs’ victory against Norfolk State in the MEAC championship game.

NOTABLE

Jackson State: The Tigers’ SWAC championship is its 18th, but first since 2007.

South Carolina State: The Bulldogs have won the MEAC 18 times, including eight under Oliver “Buddy” Pough, the winningest coach in program history.

BOWL HISTORY

Jackson State: The Tigers have played in three bowl games, but none since the 1971 Azalea Bowl, where they beat Alabama A&M 40-21.

South Carolina State: The Bulldogs will be appearing in their 14th bowl game and looking to even their record at 7-7.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
The Associated Press

Eagles have come a long way, set to make a playoff push

The Philadelphia Eagles began the season in rebuilding mode with a rookie coach and unproven quarterback. They enter the final month in position to make a playoff push. When the Eagles (6-7) return from their bye, they’ll be no worse than one game behind in a jumbled NFC wild-card race, or possibly tied for a spot. With a favorable schedule over the last four weeks, many fans would consider it a disappointment if Philadelphia doesn’t get into the postseason.
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

678K+
Followers
359K+
Post
309M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy