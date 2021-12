The Las Vegas Raiders took care of business against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 12, and here are three surprises from the victory on the road. With their season on the line, the Las Vegas Raiders made a holiday road trip to Arlington, Texas, where they took on the 7-3 Dallas Cowboys. A big underdog going into the game, the Raiders were able to come away with the victory, though they had to work overtime to do so.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO