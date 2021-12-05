ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple’s business school is ready to ‘close this ugly chapter’ after its former dean is convicted in rankings scandal

Derrick
 5 days ago

PHILADELPHIA — The dean of Temple University’s Fox Business School saw the news alert last Monday afternoon: His predecessor had been convicted of manipulating the school’s college rankings in an unusual academic scandal that has played out for four ugly years. Ronald Anderson yelled to his colleagues, several of...

Derrick

The numbers guy who triggered Temple’s college rankings scandal

PHILADELPHIA — John A. Byrne jokes that he sometimes feels like Dr. Frankenstein. He did, after all, create the first regularly published MBA rankings when he worked at Businessweek in 1988. U.S. News & World Report, Forbes, Financial Times, and others followed. “I had my hand in the mess of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Temple News

Defense rests in former Fox dean’s trial

After meeting former Fox School of Business dean Moshe Porat at a breakfast in Margate, New Jersey, Harriet Weiss became close friends with him and his family. Weiss said Porat was a man of honesty and integrity. “He just pushed us to be better,” said Weiss, CEO of CRW Graphics,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
infosecurity-magazine.com

Business School Dean Guilty of Data Conspiracy

The former dean of a business school in Philadelphia has been found guilty of involvement in a fraudulent scheme to doctor program rankings using false data. Moshe Porat, of Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania, was dean of Temple University’s Richard J. Fox School of Business and Management for more than two decades, from 1996 until 2018.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Baltimore

Students’ Academic Performances Suffer As Maryland Copes With Learning Loss

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — New data shows that students’ academic performances suffered this year as Maryland copes with statewide learning loss. The information comes from the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE), which released preliminary early fall assessment and kindergarten readiness scores for the 2021-22 school year. The results show a downward trend in subjects like English and math, as well as scores in the kindergarten readiness assessment, which evaluates whether kids are ready to enter first grade. Of the more than 92% of students who took the test, only 35% met or exceeded expectations in English. Only 15% met or exceeded expectations in math. Kindergarten...
MARYLAND STATE
upressonline.com

‘It’s non-negotiable’: New medical school dean values diversity

Around 10 years ago, Dr. Julie G. Pilitsis set herself a career goal to become a dean. Now, she is preparing for her new role as dean of Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine at FAU. With a platform advocating for diversity, equity, and inclusion, Dr. Pilitsis said her priority...
EDUCATION
The Baltimore Sun

First Maryland standardized school tests since start of pandemic see dramatic drop in student achievement scores

The first Maryland standardized tests given since the beginning of the pandemic show a dramatic drop in student achievement, mirroring a nationwide trend of academic loss, according to preliminary data released by the state education department Tuesday. Just 15% of the state’s public school students passed math and 35% passed English, the greatest single-year declines on any state tests given ...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Philly

VIDEO: Penn State Brandywine Student Suspected In Paintball Attack Targeting Homeless People In Philadelphia

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — The homeless are in the crosshairs of a paintball attack, according to some on social media. The suspected triggerman is a student at Penn State Brandywine. University officials sent an email to students saying they are aware of the disturbing video that may involve a Brandywine student and are taking it very seriously. It’s a video shared on social media that’s making waves in real-time. “That’s awful. I can’t believe that someone would do something like that to homeless people, that’s terrible to see,” one Penn State Brandywine student said. The TikTok clip posted on Instagram has Penn State officials...
MEDIA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

4 WVU Students Referred To Office Of Student Conduct For False Online Posts

By: KDKA-TV News Staff MORGANTOWN (KDKA) – Four students could be expelled from West Virginia University for anonymous online posts that violated the university’s zero-tolerance policy for behaviors inciting fear or fear concerning campus safety. The four students were identified after four different posts on an anonymous online platform led to a community notice being issued on Sunday. The posts suggested a possible public suicide on Monday. “Anyone making these kinds of threats should be held accountable,” University Police Chief Sherry St. Clair said. “We plan to pursue charges to the fullest extent of the law.” It was determined that the posts were false and have since been removed. West Virginia has said they are referring the four students to the Office Of Student Conduct as well as working with campus police to determine if charges could be filed for violating local, state, or federal laws. “The Mountaineer family continues to reach out to one another and to take each other’s mental health seriously,” said WVU Dean of Students Corey Farris. “We can have no tolerance for actions that disregard the mental health of others on our campus.”
MORGANTOWN, WV
Derrick

