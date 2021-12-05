Temple’s business school is ready to ‘close this ugly chapter’ after its former dean is convicted in rankings scandal

By: KDKA-TV News Staff MORGANTOWN (KDKA) – Four students could be expelled from West Virginia University for anonymous online posts that violated the university’s zero-tolerance policy for behaviors inciting fear or fear concerning campus safety. The four students were identified after four different posts on an anonymous online platform led to a community notice being issued on Sunday. The posts suggested a possible public suicide on Monday. “Anyone making these kinds of threats should be held accountable,” University Police Chief Sherry St. Clair said. “We plan to pursue charges to the fullest extent of the law.” It was determined that the posts were false and have since been removed. West Virginia has said they are referring the four students to the Office Of Student Conduct as well as working with campus police to determine if charges could be filed for violating local, state, or federal laws. “The Mountaineer family continues to reach out to one another and to take each other’s mental health seriously,” said WVU Dean of Students Corey Farris. “We can have no tolerance for actions that disregard the mental health of others on our campus.”

