Public Health

Italy reinforces strict COVID rules targeting vaccine holdouts

Derrick
 5 days ago

Italy, which has one of Europe’s highest vaccination rates, is further cracking down on the small minority that has so far refused the shot. As of Monday, a green pass — which is proof of vaccination, recovery or a recent negative test — will be required for buses, metro, local trains...

