Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Wall Street set to open higher despite another hot inflation report. U.S. stock futures rose Friday despite a key report showed the highest consumer inflation reading in nearly 40 years. Wall Street on Thursday broke a three-session winning streak, taking a break from its recent rebound on easing concerns surrounding the omicron Covid variant. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended less than 1 point lower, after being up more than 100 points at Thursday's highs. The S&P 500 dropped 0.7%. The Nasdaq was the biggest loser on the day, sliding 1.7%. In Friday's premarket, Oracle shares soared, gaining more than 11%, the morning after the software giant beat estimates on quarterly earnings and revenue.

STOCKS ・ 6 HOURS AGO