NSW Transport and Cisco to run AI and IoT trials to ease congestion on public transport

By Aimee Chanthadavong
ZDNet
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New South Wales government has teamed up with Cisco to trial the use of AI, IoT, and edge computing technology to improve the reliability of public transport in Sydney and Newcastle. As part of the trial, Transport for NSW (TfNSW) is using IoT to enable physical objects to...

#Ai#Iot#Nsw#Public Transport#Nsw Transport#Transport For Nsw#Pitt St#Cisco Australia
