When Alabama steps on the field for a battle against Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl, the Crimson Tide will have to do so without two of their best players. During the SEC title game against Georgia, star wide receiver John Metchie went down with a knee injury. After the game, the Crimson Tide learned that Metchie suffered a torn ACL and would be done for the rest of the season.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 22 HOURS AGO