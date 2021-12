The overriding theme and sentiment from Charlie Miñoso and Sharon Rice-Miñoso, newly elected Hall of Famer Minnie Miñoso’s son and widow, is “bittersweet.”. So sweet because Minnie, the “Cuban Comet” also known as “Mr. White Sox,” was awarded entry by the Golden Days Era committee on Sunday. Yet sad knowing the unassuming star outfielder and third baseman who played 12 of his 17 major-league seasons with the Sox, died in 2015 without enjoying the experience of receiving the phone call Charlie and Sharon took on his behalf Sunday night.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO