The question should be whether this is really necessary or not, but the most obvious answer that people would give is ‘definitely’ since everyone likes to be up in everyone else’s business and a two-hour documentary on the dissolution of the marriage between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard on the Discovery Channel is bound to be something that a lot of people are going to want to watch. Depp and Heard’s divorce was big news to a lot of folks after all and has been reverberating ever since it was announced, especially considering that during this time, Depp was cut loose from the Pirates of the Caribbean and the Fantastic Beasts franchises, though it’s fair to speculate about his role in any further Pirates movies. Many fans have been incensed about this since not only has Heard not ended up losing as much, but it would appear that she was caught in a lie when claiming that she’d been abused by Depp in the past. Unfortunately, the whole divorce is mired in controversy at this point with everything that’s been said and revealed, leaving many people to wonder what is real and what is being fabricated.

