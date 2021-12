Coach Kliff Kingsbury anticipates Edmonds (ankle) returning for a Week 14 matchup with the Rams on Mon., Dec. 13, Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic reports. At that point, Edmonds will be five weeks removed from the initial injury, a high-ankle sprain he suffered on the first snap of a Week 9 loss to the Cardinals. He's subsequently missed two games and a bye, and will be out again Week 13 in Chicago, giving James Conner at least one more game in a dominant role. After that, it'll likely be back to the timeshare once Edmonds is deemed healthy.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO