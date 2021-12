Ekeler carried the ball 14 times for 59 yards and a touchdown and caught all five of his targets for 45 yards in Sunday's 41-22 win over the Bengals. He also lost two fumbles. Ekeler uncharacteristically fumbled twice, losing control of the ball immediately after securing receptions in both the second and third quarter. Those miscues lessened what should have been another stellar fantasy day considering the multi-talented back scored a touchdown in his fourth consecutive game. Ekeler has admitted this season's additional workload has been challenging, but with the Chargers struggling to find any sort of reliable change-of-pace option, expect the 26-year-old to continue shouldering the heavy majority of the load out of the backfield.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO