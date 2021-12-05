ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, UT

Sharing the season with the Summit County Library’s Angel Tree

By TownLift // Michele Roepke
TownLift
TownLift
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1opEsi_0dEraPvc00

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — The Soaring Wings School has put up its annual Angel Tree in the foyer of the Summit County Library at Kimball Jct. benefitting the Peace House is available for participation until Monday, December, 13.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14RMee_0dEraPvc00
The Summit County Library at Kimball Jct. Photo: Michele Roepke

Library Director Dan Compton told TownLift, “Each year the generous members of the community come in and provide for almost all of the requests on the tree, a fact for which we are extremely grateful.”

People can simply come in, grab an ‘ornament’ off the tree, purchase the item on that ornament, bring it back and place the item in the big red bag.

Some of the ornaments are photographed here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gkZ1Q_0dEraPvc00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hywkS_0dEraPvc00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZpA2Q_0dEraPvc00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x8E3n_0dEraPvc00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qEsxb_0dEraPvc00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IlO37_0dEraPvc00
The Soaring Wings Angel Tree benefitting the Peace House. Photo: Michele Roepke

Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 0

Related
TownLift

SNAPPED: FORE plus more

A herd of elk was taking a break yesterday for a few hours after playing through on the golf course driving range at Jeremy Ranch. Submit photos you’d like published in […]
PARK CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Local
Utah Society
County
Summit County, UT
Summit County, UT
Government
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tree#The Soaring Wings School#The Peace House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
269K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy