Sharing the season with the Summit County Library’s Angel Tree

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — The Soaring Wings School has put up its annual Angel Tree in the foyer of the Summit County Library at Kimball Jct. benefitting the Peace House is available for participation until Monday, December, 13.

Library Director Dan Compton told TownLift, “Each year the generous members of the community come in and provide for almost all of the requests on the tree, a fact for which we are extremely grateful.”

People can simply come in, grab an ‘ornament’ off the tree, purchase the item on that ornament, bring it back and place the item in the big red bag.

Some of the ornaments are photographed here.

