GigEm247's Jeff Tarpley answers questions about the Aggies for our LSU site on the 247 Sports network and talks about what to look for when Texas A&M and the Tigers collide tonight at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana at 6:00 p.m. on ESPN. A&M comes in 15th in the College Football Playoff rankings and although a loss to Ole Miss on the road two weeks ago may have denied them an opportunity at a New Year's Six bowl game, there's still plenty for them to play for as a win would put them in line for a New Year's Day bowl game. At their best, they've been good enough to upset then top ranked Alabama at home while fighting through a wave of injuries that has affected them all season and will be a factor in tonight's game as well.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO