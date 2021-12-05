ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Local cotton candy store host a ‘Hot Cocoa with Santa’ event

By Terry Craig
 4 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Cotton Chaos Gourmet Cotton Candy hosted a ‘Hot Cocoa with Santa’ event Sunday afternoon at its Terre Haute location.

Families in attendance had the chance to enjoy hot cocoa bombs, cookies and other treats with Santa. Pictures with Santa were available afterwards with children receiving a gift of cotton candy for Christmas.

Cotton Chaos Gourmet Cotton Candy Business Director Tiffany Clark said the event focused on giving families an experience rather than simply gifts under a tree.

“This is really one way of giving families the opportunity to do more experiences rather than just have presents under the tree,” Clark said.

WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

