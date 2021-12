It might have passed under the radar that the most heavily used rookie from the Class of 2021 no longer is getting used at all by his team. When Orlando’s Jalen Suggs ran out of bounds holding his right thumb in the fourth quarter at Philadelphia Monday night, his status as the leader among 2021-22 newcomers in usage rate got frozen at 25.4%. That might or might not have him atop the pile by the time his recovery and rehab get him back on the court for the Magic.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO