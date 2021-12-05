My brother's dream of speed

A flight from Washington, D.C., to Los Angeles on Thursday was diverted to Oklahoma City after an unruly passenger assaulted a flight attendant, police said. According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), "An intoxicated passenger became disruptive, causing a security concern" during a Delta Air Lines flight from Washington to LA. The TSA told FOX Business that during the flight, air marshals "intervened to protect the safety and security of the flight crew and passengers."

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO