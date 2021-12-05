ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Lions Safety Jalen Elliott Pays Tribute To Oxford High School Hero Tate Myre

By Brady Cox
 4 days ago
Now this is what you love to see.

After the tragic death of star Oxford High School football player Tate Myre, the 16-year-old who tried to disarm 15-year-old school shooter Ethan Crumbley, we saw Michigan pay their respects to him and his family by wearing a maize O patch with Myre’s number 42, and the team also scored 42 points to defeat Iowa 42-3.

On top of that, Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott is also paying tribute to Myre.

Elliott was shown on the Lions’ Instagram page walking into the stadium wearing his number 42 jersey, with Myre’s name on the back of it, as they both represent the same number.

This is an awesome gesture to see, as it takes some serious guts and bravery to try disarm somebody with a live weapon.

That’s a true hero right there, especially to only be 16.

As of today, nearly 250,000 people have signed the Change.org petition to rename Oxford High’s football stadium in Tate’s honor.

The message on the site reads:

“Tate is not just a hero for his fellow students at Oxford high school but a legend, his act of bravery should be remembered forever and passed down through generations.”

And what do you know, the Lions snagged their first victory of the season today, beating the Minnesota Vikings, 29-27.

