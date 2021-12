News broke last week that the Yeshiva University Maccabees were ranked No. 1 in the NCAA DIII national ranking. This is the first time the Macs have ever been ranked as the top team in the country. As is evident from their remarkable success, never before has the team ever displayed such depth and chemistry. One might go so far as to say that this team is — to borrow a term used to describe certain teams in the FIFA World Cup — YU’s golden generation. Their great success is a reason to celebrate, yet it underscores the pressure on the Macs to bring home a national title.

