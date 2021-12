Felicia Grant believes art belongs to everyone. As a member of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, she embodies her motto, “Live Artfully.” “The arts has been part of my life,” she said. “It’s in my design, in organizing, it’s in my gardening, it’s in my everyday life.” Grant owns the Rumson-based ecofriendly interior design company FG Design Solutions, where she helps clients create a home that is beautiful while keeping “green” in mind. She emphasizes “simplicity, thrift and practical design” and tells clients that “most of what you need you probably already have.”

RUMSON, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO