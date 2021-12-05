ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Stern College Dramatics Society To Hold First Play Since 2019 In December

By Jonathan Levin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Stern College Dramatics Society (SCDS) will hold its first theatrical performance in two years this December. The play, “Radium Girls,” will be performed at the Schottenstein Theatre near Wilf Campus late in the month. Radium Girls will be directed by Prof. Reuven Russell, with Tzivia Major as stage...

