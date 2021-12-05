ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

MPD, law enforcement agencies partner for Shop with a Cop event

By Stephen Cohn
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 4 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — Kids in the Madison area got the chance to pick up some gifts for the holidays Sunday with the help of Madison police.

Law enforcement agencies across Dane County partnered with Target for Shop with a Cop.

Normally kids and cops shop together, but this year because of COVID, the cops shopped for them.

Organizers said officers had wish lists from area families and got them everything from household appliances to toys.

More than two-dozen families in Madison were shopped for, as well as dozens of others in the community were helped.

The money to buy the gifts comes from community and business donations.

After shopping, officers went to a local VFW to wrap the gifts.

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Operation Fresh Start celebrates completion of Madison home renovation

MADISON, Wis. — Operation Fresh Start celebrated the completion of a home renovation Thursday on Madison’s east side. The group partnered with the Madison Area Community Land Trust to host the open house. MACLT bought the home from a seller who wanted to give back to the community by offering affordable housing. Young adults at Operation Fresh Start used their...
