Peabody plays key role in climate project

PEABODY —The city’s Community Development department has been awarded a grant to participate in a “net zero” planning project led by the Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC). The grant is funded by a planning assistance grant from the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs.

Peabody is one of four communities in Massachusetts served by municipal light plants to receive the grant. Other participating communities include Belmont, Ipswich, and Marblehead. The project’s goal is to develop net zero roadmaps and engage community members in discussions about how to reach their climate goals.

Peabody’s net zero planning process will be overseen by the city’s Office of Community Development and staff from the Peabody Municipal Light Plant (PMLP).

Community Development and PMLP staff will work with MAPC and members of the community to develop a detailed inventory of the community’s greenhouse gas emissions to establish a baseline. They will then create a detailed net zero roadmap highlighting the near-term strategies and actions that will help Peabody achieve net zero emissions.

“We were very excited about receiving this grant,” said Curt Bellavance, director of Community Development for the City of Peabody. “It is critical that we plan ahead for climate change and working with MAPC has provided the city with the technical assistance to move forward. There’s more work to be done on all levels and having a plan in place is just the beginning.”

Since 1988, the PMLP mission statement has included a focus on a highly reliable electric service while enhancing the quality of life and assuring a clean and healthy environment for residents.

“Working with MAPC and the City of Peabody to develop our roadmap to net zero is the right thing to do,” said PMLP Manager Charles Orphanos. “It has always been our goal to keep rates low and to maintain our commitment to environmental concerns.”

“MAPC is excited to support Peabody’s efforts to develop a roadmap to net zero, joining the growing number of communities across the region that are accelerating efforts to fight climate change at the local level,” said Cammy Peterson, MAPC’s director of clean energy. “This project will provide clear, actionable emissions-reduction strategies and we look forward to continuing our work with the city, PMLP, and the Peabody community.”

Community members are invited to join the committee for an upcoming Zoom community workshop on Tuesday, Dec. 14 from 6-7:30 p.m. To learn more about the project and share your thoughts about how Peabody should reach its net zero goal, please register in advance at mapc.ma/peabody.

