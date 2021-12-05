ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearns, UT

US sets world record, Dutch sweep at World Cup speedskating

By BETH HARRIS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GVUoz_0dErXdIR00
1 of 4

KEARNS, Utah (AP) — The United States set a world record in winning the men’s team pursuit and the Netherlands swept the men’s 1,000 meters for the third straight speedskating World Cup on Sunday.

The U.S. team of Joey Mantia, Emery Lehman and Casey Dawson won in 3 minutes, 34.47 seconds on the high-altitude ice at the Utah Olympic Oval, bettering the old mark of 3:34.68 set by the Netherlands in February 2020 on the same ice at the world single-distance championships.

The U.S. team on Sunday also lowered the American record of 3:37.22 by Shani Davis, Brian Hansen and Jonathan Kuck set in November 2013 at the Utah oval.

“It’s nice to beat Shani, Jonathan and Brian’s national record. Pretty incredible skaters in their time,” Lehman said. “To go three seconds faster than they did, it says a lot.”

The Americans let Mantia lead all eight laps, with his teammates pushing him from start to finish. The result was a world record and a tired Mantia. The 35-year-old from Ocala, Florida, collapsed afterward on his back, his chest heaving.

“He’s really the leader,” Dawson said of Mantia. “Us two, we’re the engines in the back pushing him. That’s how we think about it. We’re just like a train going around the track.”

It’s a strategy the U.S. men have been employing for a couple years, although Mantia rarely practices with Lehman and Dawson.

“They just do a great job practicing the pushing and obviously it shows out there,” Mantia said. “I focus on being strong for eight laps in the front. I don’t always have to skate with them to make that happen.”

Norway finished 1.92 seconds behind at 3:36.40. Italy was third.

Thomas Krol led a 1-2-3 sweep by the Dutch in the 1,000 meters, winning in 1:06.44. Defending Olympic champion Kjeld Nuis took silver at 1:06.86. Hein Otterspeer earned bronze at 1:06.95.

“I gave this one away,” Nuis said. “The first 200 were a bit too aggressive.”

The Dutch also swept the event at the season-opening World Cup in Poland and again two weeks ago in Norway.

Japan earned victories in the men’s 500 and women’s 1,500 on the final day.

Wataru Morishige won the second 500 in 33.99 seconds. Artem Arefyer of Russia took silver in 34.00. Laurent Dubreuil of Canada earned bronze at 34.053.

Miho Takagi won the 1,500 in 1:49.99 to go with her victory in the 1,000 a day earlier. Her teammate, Ayano Sato, finished second at 1:51.468.

Antoinette de Jong of the Netherlands was third at 1:51.72. American Brittany Bowe finished eighth.

Ivanie Blondin of Canada won the women’s mass start in 8:31.87. Marijke Groenewoud of the Netherlands was second at 8:31.88. Sofie Haugen of Norway finished third.

___

More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
BBC

Beijing 2022: Benjamin Alexander aims to become Jamaica's first Alpine skier at Winter Olympics

Benjamin Alexander's story tells of a life well lived. Born in Northamptonshire, the engineering graduate had a short-lived career in finance before becoming a globe-trotting DJ. He's lived around the world, from the United States to Asia, but the mountains of Austria are home for now as he chases his latest dream - becoming Jamaica's first Alpine skier at the Winter Olympics just six years after first trying the sport.
SPORTS
Reuters

Shiffrin ties Stenmark's World Cup record with slalom win

Nov 28 (Reuters) - American Mikaela Shiffrin tied the all-time mark for World Cup wins in a single discipline when she beat Slovakia's Petra Vlhova to capture her 46th slalom victory on Sunday in Killington, Vermont. Shiffrin trailed reigning overall World Cup champion Vlhova by 0.20 seconds after the first...
KILLINGTON, VT
Santa Maria Times

FIFA sets Club World Cup dates at Feb. 3-12 in the UAE

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA confirmed dates for the delayed 2021 Club World Cup on Monday, with the Feb. 3-12 tournament in the United Arab Emirates requiring Chelsea to postpone two Premier League games. The schedule was announced hours before the tournament draw was being made in Zurich. The seven-team lineup...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kearns, UT
City
Emery, UT
State
Florida State
Kearns, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
State
Utah State
teamusa.org

Men’s Podium Sweep Highlights U.S. Performance At Para Snowboarding World Cup

(L-R) Keiji Okamoto (Japan), Keith Gabel and Zach Miller pose after the men's SB-LL2 final at the 2021 Para Snowboard World Cup on Nov. 30, 2021 in Landgraaf, Netherlands. Picking up right where he left off from the 2020-21 Para snowboarding world cup season when he swept the final two events, Paralympian Keith Gabel nabbed his first gold medal in the 2021-22 world cup opener Monday in Landgraaf, Netherlands.
SPORTS
NESN

England Crushed Latvia By Record Score In Women’s World Cup Qualifier

England had no trouble at all easing past Latvia in group stage play of the FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifiers Tuesday, decimating the competition by a score of 20-0. The Lionesses had 10 different goalscorers, while four different players — Beth Mead, Ellen White, Lauren May Hemp and Alessia Russo — scored at least three goals.
FIFA
Sportsnet.ca

Canada gets off on right foot in World Cup qualifying by sweeping Bahamas

Mission accomplished — or at least Stage 1 of the mission. The senior men’s national team will spread to the four corners of the globe having swept both games from the Bahamas and to get off on the right foot in qualifying for the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup. Canada is 2-0 in Group C after following up their 42-point win over Bahamas on Sunday with a 113-77 win in the second game.
SOCCER
The Associated Press

Germans sweep golds at skeleton World Cup race

ALTENBERG, Germany (AP) — Germany took three of six possible medals in World Cup skeleton racing on Friday, including a sweep of the golds with Tina Hermann winning the women’s race and Axel Jungk getting the men’s win. Hermann held off Russia’s Alina Tararychenkova by 0.31 seconds, while Austria’s Janine...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shani Davis
Person
Laurent Dubreuil
Person
Emery Lehman
Person
Thomas Krol
teamusa.org

Joey Mantia Adds Second Speedskating World Cup Gold in Salt Lake City

Joey Mantia competes in the 1500 meter mens final during the ISU World Cup Speed Skating on Jan. 23, 2021 in Heerenveen, Netherlands. Joey Mantia still had more to accomplish this weekend. The two-time Olympian wasn’t satisfied with simply becoming the oldest male speedskater to win the 1,500 meters at...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Sportsnet.ca

Canada's Ivanie Blondin wins World Cup speedskating gold in mass start

SALT LAKE CITY — Canada's Ivanie Blondin captured gold in the women's mass start Sunday at the speedskating World Cup. Blondin narrowly beat out Dutch skater Marijke Groenewoud by one-hundredth of a second in a photo finish to win the race in eight minutes 31.87 seconds. Sofie Haugen of Norway...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Olympics#Canada#Dutch#Ap#Americans
garlandjournal.com

Speedskater Erin Jackson Makes History As The First Black American Woman To Win World Cup Race

Speedskater Erin Jackson records back-to-back wins and makes history as the first Black American woman to win the World Cup race, WTHR reports. 29-year-old Erin Jackson took home consecutive wins this weekend in Poland. On Friday, during the first 500 speedskating race, Jackson took the top spot, clocking in at 37.613 and making history as the first Black woman to win the World Cup race. Then, she followed up on Saturday, winning the second 500-meter race and breaking her 24-hour old record with a new time of 37.555 seconds.
SOCIETY
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Goggia wins super-G for Lake Louise World Cup sweep

Italy’s Sofia Goggia snatched a World Cup super-G victory from Lara Gut-Behrami on Sunday to become the first skier to sweep all three Lake Louise races since US speed great Lindsey Vonn. Goggia trailed Gut-Behrami’s leading time at every interval until she flashed across the finish line in 1min 18.28sec...
Reuters

US men set team pursuit world record

Dec 6 (Reuters) - The United States set a world record to win the men's team pursuit at the speed skating World Cup in Utah on Sunday in a major boost to their medal hopes at the Beijing Winter Olympics. The U.S. team, who finished eighth in the 2018 Games,...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Poland
Country
Norway
Country
Japan
Country
Netherlands
Sportsnet.ca

Canadians win women's team pursuit World Cup speedskating gold

KEARNS, Utah -- Canada won gold in the women's team pursuit on Saturday while American Erin Jackson lost a 500-metre World Cup race for just the second time this season, hesitating after what she thought was a false start. Ivanie Blondin and Isabelle Weidemann, both from Calgary, and Valerie Maltais...
SPORTS
teamusa.org

Speedskater Joey Mantia Becomes Oldest Man to Win 1,500 at World Cup

Joey Mantia celebrates victory after the final men's mass start race during the ISU World Speed Skating Championships Feb. 13, 2021 in Heerenveen, Netherlands. As soon as the race ended, Joey Mantia raised a finger on each hand and acknowledged the crowd that was cheering for him. Age hasn’t slowed...
SPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

678K+
Followers
359K+
Post
309M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy