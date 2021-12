RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Residents and businesses in the Lower Richland area may soon find it easier to connect online. Tri-County Electric Cooperative announced on Wednesday that the company plans to invest $12 million to expand broadband service to the area. On Tuesday, Richland County Council approved a fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement that will provide a favorable property tax rate for the cooperative for the next 30 years. In exchange, Tri-County will construct a high-speed fiber-optic network throughout Lower Richland, providing broadband connectivity to the larger remote community.

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO