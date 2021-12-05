ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Footprints of Michigan provides winter boots to kids in need

WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—The nonprofit, Footprint of Michigan will provide winter boots for kids who are in need across mid-Michigan.

The event will be held at Willow Elementary School in Lansing around 2:30 p.m.

“We strongly believe that all students should go to school with warm happy feet, because of
the generous donations from the community we are able to provide winter boots for the
children here at Willow,” said Geronimo Lerma III Executive Director of Footprints of Michigan.

The mission of the nonprofit is to empower individuals who are in need by providing shoes. The vision is to create a world in which every human has the right to comfort, protection, and dignity in footwear.

For more information click here .

