Five taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash in Texas Roadhouse parking lot

By Dave Barr
 4 days ago

WILKES-BARRE, TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Five people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash in a Texas Roadhouse parking lot.

It happened Sunday evening just before 5:45 p.m. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Fire Department, one car hit two other parked vehicles as well as the dumpsters outside the restaurant. No one was in the two parked vehicles.

Proceeds from Angel Fest benefit charities helping families

No one inside the restaurant was hurt. One man who was inside the restaurant at the time didn’t even know it happened.

“We were just sitting there and we saw ambulances and police cars just driving by and we heard nothing on the inside, so I come outside and there’s just a car inside of the building,” Nicholas Perez of Glen Lyon said.

All five people in the moving car were taken to the hospital. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

Eyewitness News will provide more information as it becomes available.

